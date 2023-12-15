American Awarded US$22m for Tech Ops-Tulsa Enhancement

DALLAS — American Airlines (AA) has recently received US$22 million from the State of Oklahoma’s Business Expansion Incentive Program to upgrade its Tulsa MRO facility.

The funds will be disbursed across three years and directed towards further expanding and advancing Tech Ops-Tulsa, AA’s maintenance base and engine repair and overhaul facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

With this investment, the airline has announced more than US$400 million for improvements to its maintenance base within the last three years.

Photo: American Airlines

Investment Boosting Aviation Growth in Tulsa

Greg Emerson, Vice President of Base Maintenance and Facilities at American Airlines, expressed gratitude to Governor Stitt, Lieutenant Governor Pinnell, and the State of Oklahoma Department of Commerce for acknowledging the valuable work their team does and for investing in the future of their Tulsa maintenance base. He emphasized that American Airlines has a strong history in Oklahoma and that this investment in their Tech Ops-Tulsa facility and team members ensures a promising future.

Furthermore, Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma’s Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Workforce and Economic Development, emphasized the importance of supporting existing companies in Oklahoma for the success of the state’s business sector. He mentioned the Business Expansion Incentive Program and the P3 Pooled Finance Program as resources that will strengthen and grow Oklahoma companies, thereby boosting local economies and advancing the state as a whole.

The funding received by American Airlines complements their recent US$31.6 million capital investment in the engine shop, aimed at modernizing machinery. This investment aligns with their ongoing multi-million-dollar improvement initiative at Tech Ops-Tulsa.

The investment will drive a significant hiring push. Photo: American Airlines

New Employment Opportunities

Furthermore, the recent investment will also drive a significant hiring push. Emerson notes that as a direct result of this investment, the airline plans to recruit more than 300 employees in high-paying positions at Tech Ops-Tulsa, aiming to amplify its existing engine repair and overhaul operations.

AA will be hiring a variety of positions, including airframe and powerplant mechanics, engineers, machinists, welders, and maintenance planners. AA already has around 5,000 employees at the Tulsa site. It is currently hiring for 300 new positions and hopes to fill the roles as soon as possible.

Since 1946, Tech Ops-Tulsa has been the primary location for AA’s airframe and engine maintenance and overhaul services, and it is the largest commercial aviation maintenance base in the world.

In early 2020, AA announced its plan for the new widebody maintenance facility in Tulsa; however, the investment was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featured image: American Airlines. Photo: Alberto Cucini/ Airways