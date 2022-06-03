American Airlines, Qatar Airways Expand Strategic Alliance

DALLAS – American Airlines (AA) and Qatar Airways (QR) continue to expand their strategic partnership with a new codeshare agreement. The alliance expansion will allow AA passengers to book travel on QR flights via Doha to and from 16 more countries.

Travelers will be able to book flights from Qatar to Ethiopia, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, pending any appropriate government codeshare permissions.

This increased codeshare comes as AA prepares to debut a new service on June 4 from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York to Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH). The new route makes AA the only US carrier to serve the Gulf region, with a seamless connection to QR via DOH.

Qatar Airways, the Middle East’s largest carrier in terms of frequencies and destinations, will place its code on thousands of AA domestic flights, enhancing connectivity and expanding travel alternatives for consumers.

Customers can connect to over 250 North American locations via AA’s network while QR’s large network of over 85 destinations allows them to travel to the Middle East, East Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Doha’s Hamad International Airport. Photo: DOH

Comments from American Airlines, Qatar Airways CEOs

“Our global partnerships expand upon American’s comprehensive network, providing access to numerous destinations for our customers who are ready to travel around the world,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom.

Isom added, “We’re excited to deepen our strategic alliance with Qatar Airways alongside the launch of our new service between New York and Doha, giving American’s customers more choices and convenient access to the Middle East and beyond.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “Qatar Airways is pleased to extend our codeshare partnership with American Airlines, as yet another step in renewing our long-term strategic partnership with the airline.”

The Qatar CEO added, “The expansion of our codeshare agreement is a testament to our joint confidence in the future of aviation, and our shared mission of enhancing the customer experience for millions of passengers worldwide. We are thrilled to build on our relationship with our fellow oneworld partner to provide passengers with the reliable, safe and award-winning service that they have come to know and expect from Qatar Airways.”

Featured image: American Airlines