American Airlines Unveils Next-gen Admirals Club

DALLAS – American Airlines (AA) has released the first pictures of its next-generation Admirals Club at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

In total, AA lounges comprise an almost 50-strong global Admirals Club network, whose design the airline will gradually update. The Dallas-based carrier announced in August its plans to introduce a new design for its Admirals Club airport lounges.

DCA Admirals Club. Photos: American Airlines

The updated DCA Admirals Club will open later this month as part of the rollout of the new design. Currently, AA operates two Admirals Clubs at DCA, one at pier C and one at pier D. This updated lounge will be on the upper level overlooking the new pier E.

Next Airport Lounge Redesigns

The following airports to undergo the updates are Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), Denver International Airport (DEN), and Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR).

The new design was created by Chicago-based DMAC Architecture & Interiors. This will be the first time DMAC undertakes an airline lounge project. The design firm has focused on hospitality projects in the past. The new lounge space will benefit from a mix of work and residential areas to meet different passengers’ interests.

The airline’s Flagship lounges at MIA, JFK, ORD, and LAX will not be a part of the design revamp to differentiate the Admirals Clubs product from the Flagship one.

