American Airlines Introduces New Flagship Suite Seats

DALLAS – Beginning in 2024, American Airlines (AA) will introduce its new Flagship Suite premium seats and a revamped aircraft interior for its long-haul fleet with new deliveries of its Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Customers can enjoy a private premium experience with a privacy door, a chaise lounge sitting choice, and extra private storage space with Flagship Suite seats. Customers traveling in AA’s premium cabin will experience personalized luxury in their own private sky retreat.

In 2016, AA became the first U.S. airline to provide long-haul Premium Economy seats, and in response to growing demand from passengers, the airline is expanding the number of these seats on its long-haul planes. More privacy is created and there is double the amount of in-seat storage space thanks to the new, specially built Premium Economy seat.

By 2026, the amount of premium seating on AA’s long-haul fleet will increase by more than 45% thanks to the installation of new interiors on its planes. 51 Flagship Suite seats and 32 Premium Economy seats will be available on AA’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft, while 20 Flagship Suite seats and 12 Premium Economy seats will be available on the airline’s Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

The Boeing 787-9 will have 51 Flagship Suite® seats — 21 more than the current Boeing 787-9 that American has in its fleet.

Customers traveling together who want to dine together or share their personal space can do so in the Flagship Suite on the Boeing 787-9.

The Boeing 787-9 will feature 32 Premium Economy seats — 11 more than the current Boeing 787-9 in American’s fleet.

The Boeing 787-9 Premium Economy seats feature headrest wings to increase privacy and larger inseat entertainment screens.

The Flagship Suite on the Boeing 787-9 offers more comfort with lie-flat seating and can also convert to a chaise lounge position.

The Airbus A321XLR will have 20 Flagship Suite® seats when it is delivered in 2024.

The Flagship Suite on the Airbus A321XLR will provide customers with a private inflight experience.

Current Aircraft Refresh

The largest airline in the world will also refit its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with Flagship Suite seats. Starting in late 2024, these 20 aircraft will receive new interior upgrades. With 70 Flagship Suite seats and 44 Premium Economy seats, American’s aircraft will have more premium seating than its present configuration.

To synchronize those 16 aircraft with the rest of its Airbus A321 fleet, AA will also modify its A321T fleet. Along with its Northeast Alliance partner, JetBlue Airways (B6), AA will continue to provide lie-flat seats on its transcontinental routes leaving New York and Boston, giving passengers a premium experience and the chance to arrive rested after a long journey.

“We are enhancing the customer experience across their entire journey with American,” AA Vice President of Customer Experience Julie Rath said. “The arrival of new long-haul aircraft and the customized seat design of the Flagship Suite® seats will offer customers a truly private premium experience on our long-haul fleet.”

Featured image and slideshow: Customers will be surrounded with comfort and expansive personal surface and storage areas that they can utilize to fit their personal needs in the Boeing 787-9 Flagship Suite. Photo: American Airlines