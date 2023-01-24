Amazon Launches Prime Air in India

DALLAS – Amazon is launching its air freight for the first time outside the United States and Europe. The world’s largest online retail company has chosen India as its next country of operation for Prime Air. Flights will be operated by regional Quikjet Cargo Airlines (QO).

With the launch of Prime Air in India, customers can expect low-cost service, great options and quicker deliveries.

Amazon’s entry into India makes it the first e-commerce company to have a dedicated air cargo network in the country.

Telangana Minister KT Raman Rao inducted Amazon Air aircraft alongside Amazon senior executives. Photo: Amazon.com

Amazon Prime Air enters India

Amazon will utilise the freight capacity of the two Boeing 737-800Fs operated by QO. Initially, the company will connect four Indian cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Commenting on the launch, VP of Amazon Global Air, Sarah Rhoads, said, “We’re thrilled to launch Amazon Air in India to ensure we can provide our growing customer base with a great selections, low prices, and faster deliveries.

“This announcement reaffirms Amazon’s commitment to invest in India’s logistical infrastructure, create more jobs in the local economy, and introduce newer capabilities to power our delivery network.”

Launch Event Highlights

Industry leaders, Amazon senior executives and renowned politicians attended the Launch event in Hyderabad, including Telangana Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao.

Akhil Saxena, Vice President of Amazon Customer Fulfilment and Customer Service, said, “Hyderabad has emerged as a major hub for e-commerce distribution with its strategic geographic location, improved domestic air network, and the increasing popularity of e-commerce in India.”

Meanwhile, KT Rama Roa added, “Telangana offers a conducive environment for the development of multi-modal connectivity and I take great pride in the fact that Hyderabad has emerged as a major hub for e-commerce distribution and supply chain activities. We have been working towards strengthening the state’s air cargo infrastructure, and we welcome the launch of Amazon Air, which will further assist in making Hyderabad a cargo hub for the country and will create additional employment opportunities in the state.”

New today: Amazon Air takes off in India! 🛫



Two aircraft will make flights daily to ship thousands of packages across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. https://t.co/yEUehEIkwr pic.twitter.com/xqDOzkmUxY — Amazon (@amazon) January 24, 2023 Tweet by Amazon

Brief About Prime Air

Currently, the company has fulfilment centres in 15 Indian states and sortation centres in 19.

Through its last-mile delivery network, it operates to all pin codes in the country. By numbers, India is the third largest market for Amazon after US and Europe. With the launch of Prime Air in India, it expects to support 1.1 million sellers.

Since Prime Air took off in the US in 2016, the company has grown its network to operate 110 aircraft across 70 destinations in the World. Since then, it has invested hundreds of millions of US$ in Air logistics, resulting in thousands of jobs worldwide.

Do you think Amazon Air will be successful in India? Do let us know on our social media channels.

Featured Image: The new aircraft were inducted at a special ceremony in Hyderabad. Photo: Amazon.