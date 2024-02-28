Allegiant Posts January 2024 Passenger Traffic Results
N218NV Allegiant Air Airbus A320-214 KLAS LAS. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

DALLAS — Allegiant (G4) has reported its preliminary passenger traffic results for January 2024. Key findings are as follows:

  1. Passengers: In January 2024, Allegiant carried 1,176,117 passengers, a decrease of 2.3% compared to January 2023, when they carried 1,203,241 passengers.
  2. Revenue Passenger Miles: The revenue passenger miles for January 2024 were 1,119,728, a decrease of 2.3% compared to January 2023, when it was 1,146,506.
  3. Available Seat Miles: Allegiant had 1,387,038 available seat miles in January 2024, a 0.6% increase compared to January 2023, when it was 1,378,569.
  4. Load Factor: The load factor for January 2024 was 80.7%, a decrease of 2.5 percentage points compared to January 2023, when it was 83.2%.
  5. Departures: Allegiant had 8,546 departures in January 2024, a decrease of 0.8% compared to January 2023, when it had 8,617 departures.
  6. Average Stage Length: The average stage length in January 2024 was 914 miles, a slight increase of 0.8% compared to January 2023, when it was 907 miles.
N302NV Allegiant Air Airbus A319-111 KLAS LAS. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways
N302NV Allegiant Air Airbus A319-111 KLAS LAS. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Total System Passenger Traffic Results for January 2024

  1. Passengers: Allegiant carried 1,182,748 passengers in January 2024, a decrease of 2.0% compared to January 2023, when it carried 1,207,121 passengers.
  2. Available Seat Miles: The total available seat miles for January 2024 were 1,423,553, a 1.5% increase compared to January 2023, when it was 1,401,970.
  3. Departures: Allegiant had 8,794 departures in January 2024, a slight decrease of 0.2% compared to January 2023, when it had 8,813 departures.
  4. Average Stage Length: The average stage length in January 2024 was 912 miles, an increase of 1.1% compared to January 2023, when it was 902 miles.

These preliminary passenger traffic results provide an overview of Allegiant Travel Company’s performance in January 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Featured image: N218NV Allegiant Air Airbus A320-214 KLAS LAS. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

