Allegiant Publishes December, Q4/FY 2023 Traffic Results

DALLAS — Allegiant Air (G4) has reported its preliminary passenger traffic results for December, the fourth quarter, and the full year of 2023.

While the Las Vegas-headquartered ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) saw a small decrease during its December holiday traffic figures, it had positive numbers for the 4th quarter and full year of 2023 when compared to the same periods from the previous year.

The carrier has its hubs at Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) and has an active fleet of 34 Airbus A319-100 and 91 Airbus A320-200s.

Scheduled Service: Year-Over-Year Comparison

According to the G4 report, there were some notable changes in the scheduled service for the year 2023 compared to the previous year. In December 2023, there was an average decrease of 5.9% in comparison to the same period in 2022. The number of passengers in December 2023 was 1,356,025. The revenue passenger miles for that period amounted to 1,255,868,000, and the available seat miles were 1,521,846,000. The load factor, which measures the percentage of available seats that were filled, was 82.5%. Additionally, there were 9,527 departures, and the average stage length was 903 miles.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, there was an average increase of 6.5% compared to the same period in 2022. The number of passengers during this quarter was 4,067,855. The revenue passenger miles reached 3,691,343,000, and the available seat miles were 4,429,826,000. The load factor for the fourth quarter was 83.3%. There were 28,244 departures, and the average stage length was 887 miles.

Looking at the full year of 2023, the ULCC saw an average increase of 2.7% compared to the same period in 2022. The total number of passengers for the year was 17,143,870. The revenue passenger miles amounted to 15,639,329,000, and the available seat miles were 18,208,820,000. The load factor for the full year was 85.9%. There were 116,044 departures, and the average stage length was 888 miles.

Total System: Year-Over-Year Comparison

Allegiant also saw changes in the Total System metrics for the year 2023 compared to the previous year. In December 2023, there was a decrease of 6.3% in the number of passengers compared to 2022, with a total of 1,369,293 passengers. The available seat miles also decreased by 3.7% to 1,566,296,000, and the number of departures decreased by 4.1% to 9,868. The average stage length remained the same at 897 miles.

Moving on to the fourth quarter of 2023, there was an increase of 4.6% in the number of passengers compared to 2022, with a total of 4,145,771 passengers. The available seat miles increased by 5.7% to 4,607,174,000, and the number of departures increased by 6.2% to 29,733. The average stage length also increased by 0.6% to 876 miles.

As for the full year of 2023, G4 saw an increase of 3.2% in the number of passengers compared to 2022, with a total of 17,342,236 passengers. The available seat miles increased by 1.9% to 18,772,110,000, and the number of departures increased by 2.1% to 120,525. The average stage length increased by 0.2% to 882 miles.

Finally, the airline’s estimated average fuel cost per gallon for December 2023 is US$2.96, while for the 4th quarter, it was US$3.21, and for the full year, US$3.09.

