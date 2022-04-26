Alaska Airlines to Suspend Anchorage-Honolulu Route

DALLAS – From June to November 2022, Alaska Airlines (AS) will halt all nonstop flights between Anchorage and Honolulu, Hawaii.

In an email, Alaska Airlines Public Affairs Manager Tim Thompson stated that nonstop service between Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on the Hawaiian island of Oahu will resume in November, “together with our Maui and Kona nonstop service.” According to alaskanewsource.com, Thompson did not provide any dates.

According to AS booking data, the shortest route for a traveler to get from Anchorage to Honolulu and back is to connect at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), or Portland International Airport (PDX).

Alaska Airlines N492AS Boeing 737-900ER UNCF “Our Commitment.” Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Ongoing Staffing Woes

Thompson stated that no other significant nonstop service routes to and from Anchorage are affected and that the adjustment is mostly due to the airline’s existing personnel numbers, saying, “We continue to adjust our operating schedule to meet our staffing levels.”

Alaska has struggled with staffing levels as pilots complained and the carrier reported a backlog in its training program as it attempted to hire more pilots. According to the airline, it had 63 fewer pilots ready to fly in spring than it had intended in January.

Due to its pilot shortage, hundreds of Alaska Airlines (AS) flights were canceled at Sea-Tac International Airport (SEA) on April 2. As of noon that day, there were 75 flights canceled out of SEA, 66 of them operated by AS, according to FlightAware.

Featured image: N932AK, Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX “West Coast Wonders Livery” @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways