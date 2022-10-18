DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) pilots voted to approve a new three-year contract that includes increased pay, greater flexibility, better benefits, and stronger job security.

The agreement passed by 82%, with more than 96% of AS’s 3,300 pilots voting. The airline’s pilots are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).

In detail, the new contract, which is effective immediately, includes:

Wage increases up to 23% depending on years of service. Top-of-scale captains will now make US$306 per hour, increasing to US$330 after two years. A market rate adjustment will keep pilots in line with pilots at other airlines in the years ahead.

ALPA-designed schedules and increased flexibility for pilots to adjust their schedules.

Stronger job security ensuring Alaska pilot growth alongside company growth.

Retirement contribution increases and no increase to health care costs.

As of August 2022, the national average salary for airline transport pilots in the US was US$84,372 per year, while for cargo pilots, it was US$63,988 per year.

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER (N469AS). Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Airline Comments

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said, “Our pilots are leaders in our operation. While it took some time, I’m glad to have them working under a new contract that values their contributions to Alaska. I’m grateful to our colleagues at ALPA, who bargained with determination and a fierce dedication to our pilots. This new contract reiterates what many of us have known for decades: Alaska is a great place to spend a pilot career.”

“Our goal was to negotiate an agreement where our pilots could make Alaska Airlines a lifelong career,” said Captain Will McQuillen, Chairman of the Alaska Airlines Master Executive Council. “This contract is good for our pilots and their families and also good for our airline.”

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 (N919AK). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways