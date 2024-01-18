Alaska Airlines CEO Releases Apology Video Over Door Plug Blowout

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) CEO Ben Minicucci apologized to passengers this week in a video published nearly two weeks after the door plug on one of its flights blew off mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane.

“To all who have been impacted by these disruptions, I am sorry,” he told customers. “When you make plans, you put your trust in us, and we haven’t been able to deliver.”

“I’m so incredibly grateful to the crew who responded with extraordinary professionalism and returned the flight and all aboard safely to Portland,” Minicucci said in the video, which was posted to YouTube on Tuesday. “I sincerely apologize to everyone on board the flight for what you experienced.”

Minicucci goes on to discuss his quick decision to ground all of the Boeing 737-9 aircraft AS flies and the subsequent FAA grounding of all aircraft of the type the next day. “Owning safety is our number one foundational value and one that is deeply personal,” he continues. “That value guides our actions today and every day.”

He then goes on to note a few updates from the past few days and outline steps going forward.

FAA, NTSB Investigate

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating what caused the door plug on the flight to blow out. The aircraft was still relatively new, having been delivered to AS on October 31 of last year. Bot investigations are in the early stages.

The FAA is also investigating Boeing’s manufacturing practices and production lines, “including those involving subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems, bolstering its oversight of Boeing.

In the video, Minicucci says that AS is canceling between 110 and 150 flights per day, as 20% of its fleet consists of Boeing 737-9 planes. The planes will be returned to service “only when all findings have been fully resolved and meet the stringent standards of Boeing, the FAA, and Alaska Airlines.”

Meanwhile, according to NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy, the panel that was blown out of Flight 1282 was manufactured in Malaysia by Spirit AeroSystems, Boeing’s leading supplier. The NTSB will be investigating how the part was produced and installed on the plane. A spokesperson for Spirit AeroSystems confirmed that the plug was indeed made in Malaysia and stated that the company is fully committed to cooperating with the NTSB.

Boeing CE Dave Calhoun dedicated a day to visiting the headquarters and factory of Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kansas. During the visit, the CEO expressed a commitment to collaboration between the two companies to improve their operations.

N704AL blown-out door plug hole from the outside. Photo: NTSB

Loose Hardware?

As of January 17, the FAA has so far finished the first 40 inspections of the grounded aircraft and is in the process of reviewing the data from them. The NTSB suggested that the bolts holding the panel in place may not have been tightened enough. Indeed, preliminary inspections by AS indicated “loose hardware” seen on some planes.

On its part, Boeing has said it “deeply regret[s]” the January 5 incident and that it would fully cooperate with the FAA and the NTSB in their investigations. The company has also noted that it is increasing quality inspections on its production line and is commissioning an independent assessment of its quality control practices, even to the point of offering operators the chance to inspect its factories.

N964AK, Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways