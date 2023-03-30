Alaska Airlines to Expand Cargo Fleet to Five Aircraft

DALLAS — The air freight business is booming for US airline Alaska Air Cargo (AS), so it will convert two Boeing 737-800 passenger jets into freighters. This will expand its fleet to five aircraft and almost double its cargo capacity.

Alaska Air Cargo transports over 200 million pounds of freight annually and operates a network that includes 100+ destinations across the US, Canada, and Mexico. The airlines’s revenue in 2021 increased 25%, year-over-year, to US$216m, on par with 2019 performance. In 2018, cargo revenue was US$199m.

This uptick in demand for air freight has led AS’ cargo arm to convert the two Boeing 737-800 passenger jets. In October 2017, AS became the first airline to put into service a conversion freighter based on the Booeing 737-700, three of which the airline operates three to date.

With a payload of almost 50,000 pounds, the coverted Boeing 737-800s will be able to carry 40% more weight per flight than the -700s. The -800s also have a range of 2,800 miles.

Alaska air cargo B737-700BDSF Photo: Ocasio Hernandez

Conversions Instead of Leases

The conversion of the Boeing 737-800 will take some time, the passenger seats and the galley have to be removed, the windows are firmly compacted, a new floor for heavy containers must be laid and large cargo doors must be installed. This will cost the airline between US$4.4m and US$65m per plane.

The company is soliciting proposals but has not selected a vendor yet, said Rick Bendix, director of cargo sales and marketing. Nevertheless, the Boeing 737-800 cargo aircraft are still to be delivered in 2023.

Some airlines are currently deciding to convert a few of their older passenger aircraft into cargo jets. For example, for the past few years, Air Canada (AC) has also converted eight of its old Boeing 767 jets into freighters instead of leasing new cargo planes.

Featured image: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways