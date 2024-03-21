Alaska Airlines to Launch Santa Rosa-Las Vegas Daily Route
Airlines Routes

Alaska Airlines to Launch Santa Rosa-Las Vegas Daily Route

N629QX Alaska Airlines/Horizon Air Embraer E175 at SEA.

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) will introduce nonstop flights between California’s wine country and Las Vegas starting in the fall.

This daily, year-round flight, commencing on October 1, will mark the seventh nonstop destination from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS), located 7 miles northwest of downtown Santa Rosa, California, to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS, which serves the Las Vegas Valley.

By the autumn season, AS says it will operate 13 peak-day departures, including nonstop service to popular destinations like Los Angeles, Burbank, Orange County, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, and now Las Vegas. Travelers can now purchase tickets for all routes on the AS website.

The new route connecting Santa Rosa/Sonoma and Las Vegas will be serviced by the Embraer 175 jet. This jet offers comfortable seating with both window and aisle options, eliminating the middle seat. Passengers can also get comfy in a three-class cabin with First and Premium Class options.

In addition, guests can access a vast selection of free movies and TV shows on their personal devices. Most flights will also offer complimentary texting, and Wi-Fi connectivity will be available for purchase.

Featured image: N629QX Alaska Airlines/Horizon Air Embraer E175 at SEA

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor @airwaysmag │ AVSEC Interpreter │ Webflow Developer @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

T5 Turkmenistan ASB-MXP Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways
Airlines, Routes

In Photos: Turkmenistan Airlines Debuts in Milan

March 21, 2024
Airlines, Routes

China Airlines Launches Seattle-Taipei Nonstop Connection

March 21, 2024
Korean Air A350-1000 Render by Korean Air.
Airbus, Airlines

Korean Air Orders 33 Airbus A350 Aircraft  

March 21, 2024
9M-AJK AirAsia Airbus A320-200 WIMM KNO. Photo: Wilbert Tana/Airways
Airlines

Air Asia Cambodia to Begin Scheduled Operations in

March 21, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X