Alaska Airlines to Launch Santa Rosa-Las Vegas Daily Route

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) will introduce nonstop flights between California’s wine country and Las Vegas starting in the fall.

This daily, year-round flight, commencing on October 1, will mark the seventh nonstop destination from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS), located 7 miles northwest of downtown Santa Rosa, California, to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS, which serves the Las Vegas Valley.

By the autumn season, AS says it will operate 13 peak-day departures, including nonstop service to popular destinations like Los Angeles, Burbank, Orange County, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, and now Las Vegas. Travelers can now purchase tickets for all routes on the AS website.

The new route connecting Santa Rosa/Sonoma and Las Vegas will be serviced by the Embraer 175 jet. This jet offers comfortable seating with both window and aisle options, eliminating the middle seat. Passengers can also get comfy in a three-class cabin with First and Premium Class options.

In addition, guests can access a vast selection of free movies and TV shows on their personal devices. Most flights will also offer complimentary texting, and Wi-Fi connectivity will be available for purchase.

Featured image: N629QX Alaska Airlines/Horizon Air Embraer E175 at SEA