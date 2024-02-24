Alaska Airlines Connects Rose City to Atlanta

DALLAS — Alaska Airlines (AS) announced on Friday its 54th destination from its Portland International Airport (PDX) Hub to Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

“For more than 20 years, we’ve been the largest carrier in Portland – one of our key West Coast gateways. We’re always looking for ways to connect Rose City to other destinations across our network. We believe our flights to Atlanta will be a popular addition for our guests heading to the South,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines.

This is Portland’s second new AS destination in 2024, as the airline will begin new flights to Nashville on March 14.

City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft PDX-ATL 09:37 17:12 Daily Boeing 737 ATL-PDX 19:59 22:14 Daily Boeing 737 All Times Local

Alaska is using the Boeing 737 for the route; the carrier operates five different members of the 737 families between the 737-700, 800, 900, -8, and -9. Based on demand, the airline can use all members of the 737 family to operate the type. The carrier started a new service to Miami on November 17, 2023.

The new PDX route starts October 1 and will be operated year-round.

An Alaska Airlines 737-9 departs from SeaTac Airport. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

2024 Rose City Expansion

Earlier this month, AS announced expanded service for Portland to 53 destinations over the summer. It will offer over 100 daily departures from mainline to Horizon (QX) and Skywest (OO).

“We’ve been the largest carrier in Portland for more than 20 years. We don’t take that for granted. It’s important for us to provide our guests with a variety of convenient flight options at PDX along with the addition of new routes. We know travelers have a choice, and we want them to fly with us,” said Amrine.

Alaska did some special ads for the Super Bowl that aired locally and still are now across all local networks.

“We’re thrilled about the added flights out of PDX. As our largest carrier, more Alaska flights means even more options for travelers, whether they’re flying cross-country or within the state. And the increase in service means more visitors for our concession and ground travel partners – the local businesses that are the heart of our region and bring so much excitement to our airport,” said Dan Pippenger, chief aviation officer at the Port of Portland.

Featured Image: Alaska Airlines N486AS Boeing 737-900ER KLAX LAX. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways