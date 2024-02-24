Alaska Airlines Connects Rose City to Atlanta
Airlines Routes

Alaska Airlines Connects Rose City to Atlanta

Alaska Airlines N486AS Boeing 737-900ER KLAX LAX. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

DALLAS — Alaska Airlines (AS) announced on Friday its 54th destination from its Portland International Airport (PDX) Hub to Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

“For more than 20 years, we’ve been the largest carrier in Portland – one of our key West Coast gateways. We’re always looking for ways to connect Rose City to other destinations across our network. We believe our flights to Atlanta will be a popular addition for our guests heading to the South,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines.

This is Portland’s second new AS destination in 2024, as the airline will begin new flights to Nashville on March 14.

City PairDepartsArrivesFrequencyAircraft
PDX-ATL09:3717:12DailyBoeing 737
ATL-PDX19:5922:14DailyBoeing 737
All Times Local

Alaska is using the Boeing 737 for the route; the carrier operates five different members of the 737 families between the 737-700, 800, 900, -8, and -9. Based on demand, the airline can use all members of the 737 family to operate the type. The carrier started a new service to Miami on November 17, 2023.

The new PDX route starts October 1 and will be operated year-round.

Alaska Airlines N912AK Boeing 737-9 MAX KSEA SEA. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways
An Alaska Airlines 737-9 departs from SeaTac Airport. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

2024 Rose City Expansion

Earlier this month, AS announced expanded service for Portland to 53 destinations over the summer. It will offer over 100 daily departures from mainline to Horizon (QX) and Skywest (OO).

“We’ve been the largest carrier in Portland for more than 20 years. We don’t take that for granted. It’s important for us to provide our guests with a variety of convenient flight options at PDX along with the addition of new routes. We know travelers have a choice, and we want them to fly with us,” said Amrine.

Alaska did some special ads for the Super Bowl that aired locally and still are now across all local networks.

“We’re thrilled about the added flights out of PDX. As our largest carrier, more Alaska flights means even more options for travelers, whether they’re flying cross-country or within the state. And the increase in service means more visitors for our concession and ground travel partners – the local businesses that are the heart of our region and bring so much excitement to our airport,” said Dan Pippenger, chief aviation officer at the Port of Portland.

Featured Image: Alaska Airlines N486AS Boeing 737-900ER KLAX LAX. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Photography Editor
Aviation photojournalist having started with aviation photography with the 747-8F first flight and 787 flight test program. I'm usually around Boeing Field and Renton getting the latest MAX off the flight line along with the latest Boeing test flight programs. Based in Seattle, WA. United States.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Newswire, Routes

Loganair Expands London Heathrow Summer Operations

February 24, 2024
N27258, United Airlines Boeing 737-8 MAX @KEWR. Photo: Michael Rodeback.
Airlines, Routes

United Airlines to Launch New Guam-Tokyo Haneda Flight

February 24, 2024
Air Canada C-GJVX Airbus A321. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways
Airlines

Air Canada Caps Fares in Response to Lynx

February 23, 2024
LATAM Airlines Airbus A320s.
Airlines, Business / Finance

LATAM Group Posts Positive Results for 2023

February 23, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X