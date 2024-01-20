Alaska Airlines Announces New Toronto Connection
Alaska Airlines Announces New Toronto Connection

DALLAS — Alaska Airlines (AS) revealed on Friday its plans to commence flights between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on May 16, 2024.

Kirsten Amrine, the vice president of revenue management and network planning for AS, stated that the aim is to enhance connectivity in the Pacific Northwest by adding more nonstop flights to their network.

This new route will not only cater to the leisure travel needs of passengers but will also establish important connections between major business hubs in the United States and Canada. AS will operate daily flights between the cities using the Boeing 737-900ER aircraft.

In addition, the airline recently announced its 30th global airline partnership with Porter Airlines (PD), which is based in Toronto. This partnership will provide passengers with seamless connections between the two airlines.

Porter Airlines has expanded its service by adding two new destinations on the West Coast: Los Angeles, which began operating last week, and San Francisco, which will commence on January 25.

N318AS Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900 Landing in Seattle. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Flight Schedule

RouteStart DateDepartsArrivesFrequencyType
SEA-YYZ05-16-202407:0014:40DailyBoeing 737-900
YYZ-SEA05-16-202415:4017:55DailyBoeing 737-900
All times are destination times

Toronto will become the sixth Canadian city to be served by AS, joining Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria, which AS’ regional partners, Horizon Air (QX) and Skywest (OO), currently serve. It is worth noting that Toronto is the largest city in Canada.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that AS has offered flights to Toronto. In the early 1990s, they previously operated flights from Los Angeles to the capital of the province of Ontario.

Featured Image: N419AS Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER landing at Anchorage Airport. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Photography Editor
Aviation photojournalist having started with aviation photography with the 747-8F first flight and 787 flight test program. I'm usually around Boeing Field and Renton getting the latest MAX off the flight line along with the latest Boeing test flight programs. Based in Seattle, WA. United States.

