Airbus Launches Wing Development Centre at Filton Site

DALLAS – Airbus has officially opened its new Wing Technology Development Centre (WTDC) at its Filton site near Bristol, UK. Opened by Nusrat Ghani, the UK’s Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade, Airbus will use the new facility to speed up the ‘design, build and testing of wings for the next generation aircraft.’

This includes the Wings of Tomorrow (WoT) program, where Airbus researches new technologies to develop improved performance and more fuel-efficient wings. Three 17-meter full-scale wing demonstrators include:

Static wing demonstrator – used to test structural capabilities of new designs and materials and to validate our analysis. A fully-equipped demonstrator is used to test installation technologies and novel approaches to equipping the next generation of wings with systems. Run@rate demonstrator – will test industrial capability and automation technologies to assess how Airbus can build wings at the scale and speed needed.

Photo: Airbus.

Speaking ahead of the WTDC’s official opening, head of WoT Sue Partridge said, “The new Wing Technology Development Centre will help us to ground our research in practicality. A key element of how we deliver technology for next-generation aircraft wings is through Wing of Tomorrow (WoT), our largest research and technology programme led by the team in the UK.

“Last week, we achieved a critical milestone in the programme when our second wing demonstrator was completed by the team in Broughton, Wales and delivered to the WTDC. Here it will be prepared for structural testing in our Aerospace Integrated Research and Technology Centre (AIRTeC).”

Artist impressions of the future strong wall and floor test area in the Airbus Wing Integration Centre with a wing installed and ready for testing. Image: Airbus.

Developing New Wings

This is the latest investment by Airbus as it works towards helping achieve the aviation industry’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. It launched the WoT program in 2016 to test the latest composite materials and new aerodynamic technologies to build a more fuel-efficient airliner to eventually replace its single-aisle A320 family. £117m (US$148m) has so far been awarded to the project by the Aerospace Technology Institute.

Two out of three prototype wings have been built. These are lightweight and longer, with broader spans and higher aspect ratios, meaning they can create lift without using as much fuel and thus reduce emissions. Folding wing tips will also be installed to avoid potentially costly airport infrastructure alterations.

Airbus’ Filton site employs over 2,700 people and is home to various aeronautical innovation facilities. It was the location of the first flight of the Bristol Brabazon in 1949 and home to the development, manufacture and testing of Concorde.

Featured Image: Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 Wing night view. Photo: Matthew Calise/Airways.