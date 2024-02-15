Airbus Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results
Airbus Business / Finance

Airbus Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Airbus Family in flight. Image: Airbus

DALLAS — Airbus has reported its Full-Year (FY) 2023 results. Below are several key financial figures and achievements from the European aerospace manufacturer.

Airbus delivered 735 commercial aircraft during the year. Its revenues for FY 2023 amounted to €65.4 billion, with an Adjusted EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) of €5.8 billion. The reported EBIT was €4.6 billion, and the reported EPS (Earnings Per Share) was €4.80.

The company also achieved its 2023 guidance and issued its guidance for 2024. The dividend proposals for 2023 include a dividend of €1.80 per share and a special dividend of €1.00 per share.

Airbus received 2,319 gross commercial aircraft orders in 2023, totaling 2,094 after cancellations. The order backlog at the end of 2023 stood at 8,598 commercial aircraft. The consolidated order intake by value, including Helicopters, Defence, and Space, increased to €186.5 billion, with a consolidated order book valued at €554 billion at the end of 2023.

Airbus’s consolidated revenues increased by 11% year-on-year to €65.4 billion. 735 commercial aircraft were delivered, including 68 A220s, 571 A320 Family aircraft, 32 A330s, and 64 A350s. Additionally, the EBIT Adjusted for Airbus’ commercial aircraft activities increased to €4,818 million, reflecting the higher deliveries and a more favorable hedge rate. The consolidated self-financed R&D expenses totaled €3,257 million.

The consolidated EBIT (reported) amounted to €4,603 million, including net Adjustments of €-1,235 million. The financial result was €166 million, and the consolidated net income was €3,789 million. The consolidated free cash flow before M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) and customer financing was €4,386 million, with a consolidated net cash position of €10.7 billion.

In 2024, Airbus aims to achieve around 800 commercial aircraft deliveries. The company targets an EBIT Adjusted between €6.5 billion and €7.0 billion and a Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of around €4.0 billion.

Featured image: Airbus

Boeing Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor @airwaysmag │ AVSEC Interpreter │ Webflow Developer @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

ATR turboprop. Photo: ATR
ATR, Business / Finance

ATR Releases Strong 2023 Financial Results

February 14, 2024
Finnair OH-LWC Airbus A350-900 HKT/VTSP. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways
Airlines, Business / Finance

Finnair Registers Solid 2023 Financial Performance

February 14, 2024
KLM's new A321neo with new livery. Photo: KLM
Airbus, Airlines

KLM Reveals New Airbus A321neo Livery

February 13, 2024
The merger between the two South Korean carriers was announced in November 2020. Photo: Hyeonwoo Noh, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Airlines, Business / Finance

European Commission Approves Korean Air’s Asiana Acquisition

February 13, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X