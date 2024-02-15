Airbus Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results

DALLAS — Airbus has reported its Full-Year (FY) 2023 results. Below are several key financial figures and achievements from the European aerospace manufacturer.

Airbus delivered 735 commercial aircraft during the year. Its revenues for FY 2023 amounted to €65.4 billion, with an Adjusted EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) of €5.8 billion. The reported EBIT was €4.6 billion, and the reported EPS (Earnings Per Share) was €4.80.

The company also achieved its 2023 guidance and issued its guidance for 2024. The dividend proposals for 2023 include a dividend of €1.80 per share and a special dividend of €1.00 per share.

Airbus received 2,319 gross commercial aircraft orders in 2023, totaling 2,094 after cancellations. The order backlog at the end of 2023 stood at 8,598 commercial aircraft. The consolidated order intake by value, including Helicopters, Defence, and Space, increased to €186.5 billion, with a consolidated order book valued at €554 billion at the end of 2023.

Airbus’s consolidated revenues increased by 11% year-on-year to €65.4 billion. 735 commercial aircraft were delivered, including 68 A220s, 571 A320 Family aircraft, 32 A330s, and 64 A350s. Additionally, the EBIT Adjusted for Airbus’ commercial aircraft activities increased to €4,818 million, reflecting the higher deliveries and a more favorable hedge rate. The consolidated self-financed R&D expenses totaled €3,257 million.

The consolidated EBIT (reported) amounted to €4,603 million, including net Adjustments of €-1,235 million. The financial result was €166 million, and the consolidated net income was €3,789 million. The consolidated free cash flow before M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) and customer financing was €4,386 million, with a consolidated net cash position of €10.7 billion.

In 2024, Airbus aims to achieve around 800 commercial aircraft deliveries. The company targets an EBIT Adjusted between €6.5 billion and €7.0 billion and a Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of around €4.0 billion.

Featured image: Airbus