Airbus Delays A321XLR Service Entry to Summer 2024

DALLAS – Airbus has confirmed that the service entry date for its A321XLR model has been postponed until the third quarter of 2024.

The service entry date for the model has already been delayed from the initial 2023 date. This date was then shifted to 2024 after European regulatory authority EASA raised concerns about the additional rear fuel tank incorporated into the model. The issue regarding the potential for a 200 nautical mile (370km) reduction in the range—due to design adjustments required to the rear fuel tank—has reportedly now been resolved.

According to aerotime.aero, Airbus is now in the final phase of completing the certification for the A321XLR. The aircraft manufacturer is pushing for the model to be ready for delivery by Q3 of 2024. The delay is attributed to certification process issues, which Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said were taking longer than expected.

Airbus previously advised that the first A321XLR had entered its final assembly line in December 2023. The launch customer for the A321XLR is scheduled to be the International Airline Group’s (IAG) Aer Lingus (EI).

A312XLR Pilots. Photo. Airbus

Popular Airbus A320 Variant

Airlines are intensely interested in the next-generation A321XLR aircraft. Airbus says it has received 550 orders for its A321XLR aircraft from 27 airlines. The manufacturer reports receiving over 6,100 orders for its A321neo family.

Airlines that have placed orders for the new A321 variant include full-service carriers such as Aer Lingus (EI), Air Canada (AC), American Airlines (AA), Iberia (IB), Qantas (QF), and United Airlines (UA). Several low-cost carriers have also expressed interest in the model, including Air Arabia (G9), AirAsia X (D7), flynas (XY), IndiGo (6E), and JetBlue (B6).

The A321XLR, a member of the popular A320 aircraft series, is the newest variant of the A321 in the single-aisle aircraft. The model has been designed to meet airline requirements for a narrowbody aircraft offering increased range and payload. The A321XLR will deliver a range of up to 4,700nm (8.700km) while providing 30% lower fuel consumption than previous next-generation aircraft.

Irish carrier EI is expected to put the A321XLR into commercial service in Q4 of 2024.

Featured image: Airbus