Airbus, Boeing Announce Increase in Deliveries for 2023
Airbus Boeing

Airbus, Boeing Announce Increase in Deliveries for 2023

Boeing and Airbus Aircraft at DAS2023. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airbus

DALLAS – In yearly round-up statements submitted by the world’s largest commercial aviation manufacturers, both Airbus and Boeing have reported a major increase in aircraft deliveries for 2023.

United Airlines (UA) and American Airlines Airlines (AA) aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. Photo: Chris Goulet/Airways
United Airlines (UA) and American Airlines Airlines (AA) aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. Photo: Chris Goulet/Airways

Airbus Deliveries

It was a momentous year for Airbus, receiving a 12% increase from 2022 in the number of deliveries taking place. The data below demonstrates the A320 family’s rise in popularity, with A320 family deliveries making up 78% of Airbus’s total number of delivered aircraft.

Airbus’ wide reach, with 87 customers, demonstrated its ability to cater to diverse markets. CEO Guillaume Faury described this achievement as “a landmark year for Airbus’ commercial aircraft business.”

The Toulouse-based manufacturer didn’t only make progress in terms of deliveries but also with orders. Airbus received 2,319 new orders last year, bringing its total order backlog to 8,598 aircraft.

20232022
Airbus A220 Family6853
Airbus A320 Family571516
Airbus A330 Family3232
Airbus A350 Family6460
Total735661
Data: Airbus
Emirates (EK) and British Airways (BA) aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. Photo: Johan Heske/Airways
Emirates (EK) and British Airways (BA) aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. Photo: Johan Heske/Airways

Boeing Deliveries

While 2024 may have seen a rough start to the year for Boeing, 2023 was not short of eventful for the American manufacturer. On January 31, American cargo and charter airline Atlas Air (5Y) took delivery of the final Boeing 747, bringing an end to the Queen of the Skies’ production.

In 2023, Boeing delivered a total of 528 aircraft, representing a 10% increase from the previous year. The 737 family remains the Seattle-based manufacturer’s most popular aircraft type, making up three-quarters of total deliveries.

20232022
Boeing 737 Series396387
Boeing 747 Series15
Boeing 767 Series3233
Boeing 777 Series2624
Boeing 787 Series7331
Total528480
Data: Boeing

Despite a lack of deliveries for both types, the year saw a highly anticipated return of both the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747 to the skies. The travel boom represents the industry’s ability to recover from highly challenging circumstances, something that both Boeing and Airbus worked hard to prove.

Boeing and Airbus Aircraft at DAS2023. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airbus

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Based in the UK, Sam is the youngest ever employee at Airways, as well as at Flightradar24. Throughout his two years of writing, he has received hundreds of thousands of views on his work and covered topics from breaking aviation news to interviews with major airline CEOs and others across the industry.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

N4026T (delivered as N37535), United Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX (in green primer) @KBFI. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways
Boeing, Industry, Safety

FAA Investigates Boeing for Noncompliance with Safety Standards

January 11, 2024
Airbus, Airlines, Deliveries

First Look: Transavia France’s First A320neo

January 10, 2024
United Airlines N27519 Boeing 737-9. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways
Airlines, Boeing

The Airlines Most Affected by the Boeing 737-9

January 9, 2024
Emirates Upgrades Flights to Vienna with A380 Aircraft
Uncategorized

Emirates Upgrades Flights to Vienna with A380 Aircraft

January 9, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X