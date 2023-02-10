airBaltic carries 67% more passengers in January 2023
Airlines

airBaltic carries 67% more passengers in January 2023

DALLAS – Latvian carrier airBaltic (BT) has announced that it carried 67% more passengers in January 2023 compared with the same month in 2022. The airline flew 246,800 compared with 147,400 passengers in January 2022.

Additionally, BT performed 3,030 flights in January 2023, up 22% from the 2,480 flights operated in January 2022. This comes as travel in the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways.

Comments

The CEO and President of airBaltic, Martin Gauss, commented, “The first month of the year has started very confidently, clearly marking our ongoing growth path. The demand is stable and with an upward trend, which means that in 2023 we will continue to expand – in terms of fleet size, passengers carried, flights performed, destinations served, and employees recruited.”

He added, “International forecasts show that the aviation industry is maintaining its rapid post-pandemic recovery. airBaltic, as an airline of ambition, will take advantage of this favorable situation, while simultaneously demonstrating our strong position in the Baltic market and a wide range of connectivity options to Europe and beyond.”

Over the past 27 years, the Riga-based airline has become one of the largest airlines in Eastern Europe. It connects the Baltic region to over 70 destinations across Europe and the Middle East. The airline operates 39 Airbus A220-300 aircraft for which they were the launch customer and is now the world’s largest operator of the aircraft type.

Air Baltic Returns Final Dash 8-Q400

Featured Image: Air Baltic A220-300 (YL-ABH) at MAN. Photo: Daniel Crawford/Airways.

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Joshua Kupietzky has a passion for aviation and deep expertise in the aviation industry. He’s been enamored with the facts and figures of the airline industry, and the details of the make and model of commercial aircraft for as long as he can remember. Based in Chicago, US. Follow him on Instagram @jbkaviation

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Embraer, Future Flight

Air New Zealand, Embraer Ink Agreement for Next

February 10, 2023
Airlines, Business / Finance

Singapore Airlines, Vietnam Airlines to Strengthen Commercial Ties

February 10, 2023
Airlines, Safety

Pegasus Vows to Help in Earthquake Relief

February 9, 2023
Airlines, Business / Finance

Flybe Administrators Apply for Temporary Operating Licence

February 9, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X