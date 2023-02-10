airBaltic carries 67% more passengers in January 2023

DALLAS – Latvian carrier airBaltic (BT) has announced that it carried 67% more passengers in January 2023 compared with the same month in 2022. The airline flew 246,800 compared with 147,400 passengers in January 2022.

Additionally, BT performed 3,030 flights in January 2023, up 22% from the 2,480 flights operated in January 2022. This comes as travel in the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways.

The CEO and President of airBaltic, Martin Gauss, commented, “The first month of the year has started very confidently, clearly marking our ongoing growth path. The demand is stable and with an upward trend, which means that in 2023 we will continue to expand – in terms of fleet size, passengers carried, flights performed, destinations served, and employees recruited.”

He added, “International forecasts show that the aviation industry is maintaining its rapid post-pandemic recovery. airBaltic, as an airline of ambition, will take advantage of this favorable situation, while simultaneously demonstrating our strong position in the Baltic market and a wide range of connectivity options to Europe and beyond.”

Over the past 27 years, the Riga-based airline has become one of the largest airlines in Eastern Europe. It connects the Baltic region to over 70 destinations across Europe and the Middle East. The airline operates 39 Airbus A220-300 aircraft for which they were the launch customer and is now the world’s largest operator of the aircraft type.

Featured Image: Air Baltic A220-300 (YL-ABH) at MAN. Photo: Daniel Crawford/Airways.