airBaltic Resumes Cargo Ops from Ukraine, Tours A220

DALLAS – airBaltic (BT) has reopened cargo operations from Kyiv, Ukraine in a mail transport system collaboration with UkrPoshta.

Via a press release this week, Martin Gauss, BT’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We do our utmost to help the Ukrainian nation. As a result, a regular truck line Kyiv-Riga now feeds airBaltic flight network from Ukraine to major European hubs and beyond.”

The first mail cargo from Kyiv landed in Riga on April 12. Since then, the Latvian airline has handled over 7000 mail bags from Ukraine, totaling more than 50 tonnes.

JSC Ukrainian Postal Service or Ukrposhta is the national postal service of Ukraine. It is a public company with 100% state ownership due to its strategic importance.

airBaltic maintains connectivity to and from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere, connecting them to European business cities and transportation hubs along with a range of leisure destinations.

airBaltic YL-CSL Airbus A220-300. Special Livery Flag of Latvia. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

A220-300 Asian-Pacific Tour

airBaltic is taking part in an Airbus demonstration tour in the Asia-Pacific region, showcasing its latest A220-300 aircraft. During the tour, airBaltic’s A220-300 will fly to four different locations in the region.

The tour’s first three stops were in Sydney, Australia, Singapore, and Hanoi, Vietnam. The plane will next fly to Tokyo, Japan. At each visit, invited guests are welcome to see the aircraft, listen to product briefings from Airbus executives, and participate in a short demonstration flight.

AirBaltic has carried approximately 8 million passengers on its Airbus A220-300 aircraft to date. Airbus A220-300s have flown over 200 000 block hours and completed over 92 000 flights.

Since May 2020, BT has operated all of its flights with the aircraft type, reducing complexity and benefiting from the aircraft’s increased efficiency. The airline already has 34 A220-300 aircraft in its fleet, with six more scheduled to join in 2022.

Featured image: airBaltic A220-300 YL-CSJ (Estonian Flag Livery). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways