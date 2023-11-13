DAS2023: airBaltic Becomes Largest A220 Operator in Europe

DALLAS — airBaltic (BT) has confirmed an incremental order for 30 A220-300 aircraft at DAS2023, making the airline the largest A220 customer in Europe. With this new order, the airline’s total firm orderbook for A220-300s will reach 80 aircraft.

The flag carrier of Latvia, with its head office on the grounds of Riga International Airport (RIX), already operates a fleet of 44 A220-300s, making it the largest operator of this aircraft type in the world. The airline has a history with the Airbus A220-300, having been the launch customer in 2016 and subsequently refreshing its fleet to exclusively operate this aircraft type in 2020.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, expressed the significance of this milestone for the airline, stating their plans to operate a fleet of 100 aircraft by 2030. He also acknowledged the Airbus A220-300’s integral role in BT’s success and thanked Airbus for its support and collaboration over the years. On his part, Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, thanked BT for their continued partnership and recognized the A220’s unique capabilities in terms of range, performance, and passenger appeal.

Airbus says it aims for all its aircraft, including the A220, to be capable of operating with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by 2030. As of October 2023, the European manufacturer has received close to 820 orders for the A220 from around 30 customers, with over 295 deliveries already made. The A220 is currently in service with 17 airlines worldwide, operating on over 1,350 routes.

Stay tuned to Airways for an exclusive interview with Martin Gauss from the ground at DAS2023.

Featured image: Airbus A220-300 YL-AAW Air Baltic LEVC. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways