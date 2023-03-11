airBaltic Unveils 40th A220 with Special Livery

DALLAS — During a special event in collaboration with aircraft manufacturer Airbus, Latvian airline airBaltic (BT) unveiled its 40th A220-300 plane featuring a livery in the colors of the Latvian flag.

The design honors the longstanding collaboration ties between Latvia and Canada. The aircraft will be registered as YL-ABN and is set to join airBaltic’s fleet in early April 2023. This will be the second A220-300 aircraft in BT’s fleet to feature the special Latvian flag livery.

Since May 2020, airBaltic has been using the Airbus A220-300 as its exclusive aircraft type, which has reduced complexity and increased efficiency. BT’s A220-300 planes have been performing beyond expectations, providing an excellent flying experience for passengers with wider seats, larger windows, and improved lavatories.

Additionally, they’re also more fuel efficient and have reduced noise levels and emissions. Overall, BT’s A220-300 planes have carried almost 11,000,000 passengers, completed over 126,000 flights, and flown more than 275,000 block hours.

Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Comments from airBaltic, Airbus Officials

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, “More than six years ago, airBaltic became the global launch operator of the A220-300 aircraft. Over the years, the aircraft type has grown to be the backbone of our operations, and we continue to be a proud ambassador of it. These years have shown a great collaboration and friendship between us as the national airline of Latvia and our partners in Canada, therefore we are glad to be here today, celebrating this aircraft and all the work we have done together. It is an incredible pride and honour to have this aircraft be a part of our growing fleet of A220-300s.”

Rob Dewar, Senior Vice President, Customer Satisfaction, Services, and A220 Product Policy at Airbus Canada, “The unveiling of airBaltic’s 40th A220-300, which will be proudly flying in the colours of the Latvian flag, is an important moment for us all at Airbus Canada. This aircraft symbolises a long-standing collaboration and continued partnership with airBaltic as we are pursuing our shared journey to bring passengers the most sustainable and comfortable flying experience. The A220 has reached over 1 million flight hours and connected more than 70 million passengers thus far.”

Featured image: airBaltic 40th A220-300 Latvian flag livery. Photo: airBaltic