Air Transat, Porter Airlines Forge a Game-Changing Collaboration
Airlines Business / Finance

Air Transat, Porter Airlines Forge a Game-Changing Collaboration

Air Transat, Porter Airlines Tails. Photo: Porter Airlines

DALLAS — Air Transat (TS) and Porter Airlines (PD) are expanding their code-sharing agreement to create a joint venture called the ‘Alliance’. This partnership aims to transform the competitive landscape of Canadian aviation by combining the complementary networks of both airlines. TS operates flights to more than 60 international destinations; PD serves over 30 destinations in North America.

As both airlines share common values and a customer-centric approach, the Alliance should provide travelers with enhanced travel options across multiple regions, including North, Central, and South America, Europe, North Africa, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Further, the collaboration will focus on optimizing scheduling, route planning, and network expansion, with PD focusing on domestic and transborder short- and medium-haul flights and TS focusing on international medium- and long-haul flights.

Air Transat, Porter Airlines Networks. Map: Air Transat

Long-term Strategy

This feeder network strategy is designed to facilitate the acceleration of both airlines’ expansion in their respective markets: domestic and transborder short- and medium-haul for PD, and international medium- and long-haul for TS

The President and CEO of Air Transat, Annick Guérard, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that it aligns with TS’ strategic plan and will contribute to a more sustainable and competitive network. Michael Deluce, the President and CEO of Porter Airlines, highlighted the Alliance’s potential to support PD’s continental expansion and enable a more robust network by increasing flight frequency on key routes and entering new markets.

The Alliance builds upon the existing codeshare agreement between the Canadian airlines, which has been in effect since October 2022 and reflects the long-term commitment of both companies to align their goals, strategies, and resources. TS brings expertise in leisure travel and a strong presence in Quebec and Ontario, while PD contributes its experience in facilitating air travel within Eastern Canada and the United States.

The implementation of ‘Alliance’ will occur gradually throughout 2024. At full potential, TS forecasts that 15% to 18% of its passengers will connect with a PD flight.

Featured image: Air Transat, Porter Airlines tails. Photo: Porter Airlines

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Routes

TAAG Angola Airlines to Increase Frequencies to Sao

November 28, 2023
easyJet G-UZHI Airbus A320-251N. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways
Airlines, Routes

easyJet to Expand Operations at Glasgow Airport

November 28, 2023
Air Transat C-GKTS Airbus A330-342. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Arways
Airlines, AVJobs

CUPE Approves Strike for Air Transat Flight Attendants

November 27, 2023
Airlines, Safety

NCAA Suspends United Nigeria Airlines’ Wet-Leased Aircraft

November 27, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X