Air Transat, Porter Airlines Forge a Game-Changing Collaboration

DALLAS — Air Transat (TS) and Porter Airlines (PD) are expanding their code-sharing agreement to create a joint venture called the ‘Alliance’. This partnership aims to transform the competitive landscape of Canadian aviation by combining the complementary networks of both airlines. TS operates flights to more than 60 international destinations; PD serves over 30 destinations in North America.

As both airlines share common values and a customer-centric approach, the Alliance should provide travelers with enhanced travel options across multiple regions, including North, Central, and South America, Europe, North Africa, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Further, the collaboration will focus on optimizing scheduling, route planning, and network expansion, with PD focusing on domestic and transborder short- and medium-haul flights and TS focusing on international medium- and long-haul flights.

Air Transat, Porter Airlines Networks. Map: Air Transat

Long-term Strategy

This feeder network strategy is designed to facilitate the acceleration of both airlines’ expansion in their respective markets: domestic and transborder short- and medium-haul for PD, and international medium- and long-haul for TS

The President and CEO of Air Transat, Annick Guérard, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that it aligns with TS’ strategic plan and will contribute to a more sustainable and competitive network. Michael Deluce, the President and CEO of Porter Airlines, highlighted the Alliance’s potential to support PD’s continental expansion and enable a more robust network by increasing flight frequency on key routes and entering new markets.

The Alliance builds upon the existing codeshare agreement between the Canadian airlines, which has been in effect since October 2022 and reflects the long-term commitment of both companies to align their goals, strategies, and resources. TS brings expertise in leisure travel and a strong presence in Quebec and Ontario, while PD contributes its experience in facilitating air travel within Eastern Canada and the United States.

The implementation of ‘Alliance’ will occur gradually throughout 2024. At full potential, TS forecasts that 15% to 18% of its passengers will connect with a PD flight.

Featured image: Air Transat, Porter Airlines tails. Photo: Porter Airlines