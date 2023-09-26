Air Transat, CAE Launch Ascension Pilot Academy

DALLAS – Air Transat (TS), in collaboration with its partner CAE, has unveiled the Ascension Academy, an innovative program designed to train and develop student pilots, enabling the airline to cultivate a talented pool of qualified aviators. This new initiative aims to address the growing demand for skilled pilots in the industry.

Applications are now open for the upcoming training session scheduled to commence in February 2024. Successful candidates admitted to the esteemed Ascension Academy program will receive a conditional employment letter from TS, securing their position as co-pilots.

Graduates of the program will be fully qualified to operate Airbus A321 and A330 aircraft on the airline’s expansive global network. With bases in Montreal (YUL) and Toronto (YYZ), these co-pilots will fly to exciting cross-border and transatlantic destinations.

The airline says that the Ascension program ensures that student pilots receive unparalleled support and guidance throughout their training journey. A dedicated team of instructors and pilots from CAE and TS will provide mentorship and assistance at every step, from the classroom to the cockpit.

To discover more about the opportunities offered by the Ascension Academy program and to submit your application, please visit the official Ascension Academy website.

Featured image: Air Transat C-GTZX Airbus A321-211 | Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways