Air Mauritius Orders Three A350s at Paris Air Show

PARIS — Air Mauritius (MK) confirmed a firm order for three additional Airbus A350 aircraft, the first order at the Paris Air Show (PAS) since its opening this morning.

The three new long-haul aircraft will bring the airline’s A350 fleet to a total of seven aircraft. MK already operates four A350-900s, as well as four Airbus A330s, including two A330-900 neo aircraft.

The additional aircraft will allow the airline to expand its network, opening new destinations in Europe and Asia from its hub at Mauritius International Airport (MRU). The airline also operates two ATR-72s on its regional routes, according to aerotransport.org.

The additional A350-900s are likely to have the same cabin layout as the ones already in operation, carrying 326 passengers in a two-class layout. The new generation aircraft allows the airline to reduce fuel consumption, and its long-range allows for longer flights and new destinations.

Executives Comments

Mr. Kresimir Kucko, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Mauritius, said his airline “is proud to renew its confidence in Airbus and its products, continuing a three-decade-long partnership. The additional A350-900 aircraft will help us strengthen our European network and secure further growth in other markets. We are looking forward to achieving our ambition objectives together with Airbus.”

Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Airbus, added, “We compliment Air Mauritius on putting the A350 at the heart of its long-haul fleet modernisation programme. With greater range capability, better economics, passenger capacity and comfort, the A350 is the perfect platform to connect the beautiful island of Mauritius to the world.”

With this new aircraft order, MK secures modern long-haul aircraft to support its future growth, and Airbus starts off what is expected to be a very busy week with the air show. Aircraft manufacturers are indeed expecting numerous orders for medium and long-haul aircraft, as the industry finished to recover from the pandemic. Stay tuned to Airways to follow the latest news thanks to our team at the Paris Air Show.

Featured image: 3B-NBQ, the airline’s second A350-900. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways