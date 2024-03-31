Air Malta Ceases Operations, Makes Room for New Airline

DALLAS — Air Malta (KM), Malta’s national airline, officially ceased flight operations on March 30, 2024, marking the end of its 50-year run.

Through a statement, KM expressed its gratitude to its employees for their commitment throughout the years. The airline also extended its appreciation to all its loyal “customers, travel partners, and collaborators” for their support and partnership over the years.

The first Boeing 720B touched down on Maltese soil on March 29, 1974, marking the airline’s inception. KM represented Malta from its inaugural flight on April 1st, 1974, until today.

KM Malta Airlines will serve as the new national carrier for the Maltese Islands, led by the Government of Malta as the majority shareholder. However, there’s no official information about the leadership team or the CEO of the new Maltese carrier.

According to a statement from Finance Minister Clyde Caruana last October, the new airline will operate eight Airbus A320s “with fewer than 400 employees.”

This is a developing story.

Featured image: Air Malta 9H-AEK Airbus A320-214. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways. Article source: Reuters, Air Malta