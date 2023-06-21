Air Lease Corporation Adds Two Boeing 787s

DALLAS – Los Angeles, California-based Air Lease Corporation (ALC) will add two Boeing 787 Dreamliners to its portfolio. The deal was announced at the Paris Air Show (PAS) today, June 21. ALC already operates several 787s, including the -9 and -10 variants. It first purchased the 787-9 in 2010.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said, “ALC is a key strategic leasing partner to Boeing, and we are delighted that it continues to see the value proposition of the 787 family for its customers.

“With its unparalleled fuel efficiency, the 787 Dreamliner family is playing a major role in pioneering new routes in the long-haul travel market while reducing fuel use and emissions, allowing airlines to meet their sustainability objectives.”

According to the official statement released by Boeing, the manufacturer has received more than 250 orders and commitments for the 787 in the last six months. It is also the latest order for the Dreamliner at this year’s PAS, held at Le Bourget Airport (LBG) after deals were signed with Air Algérie (AH) and Air India (AI).

Featured Image: Boeing and Air Lease Corporation (ALC) today announced at the Paris Air Show 2023 that the leading global lessor will grow its world-class portfolio of airplanes with a purchase of two 787 Dreamliners. Image: Boeing.