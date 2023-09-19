Air Lease Corporation Announces Long-Term Lease with HiSky

DALLAS — Los Angeles, California-based Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has announced a long-term lease placement agreement with European carrier HiSky (H7) for one Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

Typically carrying between 210 and 250 passengers in its 222-inch-wide twin-aisle fuselage, the A330-200 can be configured with as many as 406 seats in higher-density layouts, providing capacity solutions for operations on routes up to 7,250nm.

This widebody aircraft is scheduled to be delivered to H7 this year. The A330-200 will join HiSky’s existing fleet, which already includes one A319-100, four A320-200s, and two A321-200neo LR aircraft, all of which are currently on lease from ALC.

HiSky is an EASA-certified airline that operates in Romania and Moldova from three operational bases: Bucharest, Cluj, and Chisinau.

HiSky ER-SKY Airbus A319. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from Air Lease Corp, HiSky Officials

David Beker, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Head of Aircraft Sales & Trading at Air Lease Corporation, expressed their pleasure in continuing to support HiSky Europe with the lease of their first widebody aircraft.

The VP added that after experiencing steady and successful growth with its all-ALC narrowbody fleet for two and a half years, H7 approached ALC with plans to expand its operations to include widebody aircraft.

Lulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky, acknowledged the consistent growth they have experienced over the past two years, which has led them to the significant milestone of acquiring their first widebody aircraft. HiSky has become the fourth-largest air carrier at Romania’s primary airport and the largest operator of Airbus aircraft registered in Romania.

Scorpan also expressed gratitude for the successful partnership with ALC, as the aircraft provided by ALC have played a crucial role in achieving record-breaking passenger levels during the summer season.

Featured image: Airbus A330-200 taking off. Photo: Airbus