In Photos: Air India’s New Airbus A350-900

DALLAS — Air India (AI) is beginning its renaissance with a new strategy and identity, modern aircraft and new cabins, an innovative web strategy, and clear skies ahead.

The company’s state of affairs prompted this transformation after over 70 years under government control. Toward the end, the once glorious airline synonymous with Indian hospitality and ‘Maharaja’ service had become a mere utility due to decades of underinvestment. Numerous delays, debts, aging aircraft, non-functioning IFEs… The problems piled up, and the company lost its former glory.

Air India was one of the best airlines in the world, with impeccable service and transporting Indian culture worldwide with the flagship Boeing 747. The India flag carrier unveiled its first Airbus A350-900 at the Wings India 2024 air show in Hyderabad last week. What does the airline’s future hold with the new A350?

“Emperor Ashoka” W/O Jan 01 1978 Bombay. Photo: Michel Gilliand, GFDL 1.2

Air India Today

Air India intends to regain its former glory and compete with some of the world’s largest and most renowned airlines, such as Lufthansa (LH), United Airlines (UA), Emirates (EK), Etihad Airways (EY), and Qatar Airways (QR). The Middle Eastern carriers had been carrying millions of Indian passengers via their hubs to cities worldwide, leveraging the lack of a world-class international airline from India.

Air India was finally taken over by the TATA group in 2022 after the Indian government invited bids from private entities. Although it suffered losses, the airline had valuable assets, including aircraft, high-value slots at major airports like London Heathrow, New York JFK, etc., and highly experienced staff.

After the takeover, the airline has navigated through its 5-year transformation plan, called “Vihaan.AI,” investing in new products, new aircraft, customer services, and technology, and of course, flying to more cities around the world, offering non-stop flights to and from India. While developing international relations, AI aims to increase its domestic and international market shares to at least 30% each every five years.

Air India is also leading a massive consolidation in the Indian aviation industry, having already merged AirAsia India and Air India Express to form a single, stronger low-cost carrier to operate under the brand name Air India Express, and is currently also in the process of merging with TATA-Singapore Airlines (SQ) joint venture Vistara (UK) to make itself a larger, more formidable full-service carrier. With a 49% stake already in UK, SQ is expected to have a 25.1% stake in AI once the merger is completed.

Render: Airbus Render: Boeing

Major Aircraft Orders

As part of this strategy and to achieve its long-term goals of being globally competitive, AI has placed the largest order for aircraft in its history between Airbus and Boeing.

A total of 470 wide-body and narrow-body aircraft have been ordered for an estimated value of US$70 billion; US$400 million project beginning the second half of 2024 to entirely refurbish the cabin interiors of all of AI’s legacy widebody fleet, including Boeing 787s and Boeing 777s; US$200 million investment in building new IT and digital infrastructure; among other heavy investments being made.

The aircraft order will enable AI to renew its fleet with more efficient and economical aircraft and expand its network of destinations worldwide.

The transformation also involves a change in flight reservation systems. Instead of the old method of applying a single fare to each block of seats, modern ‘revenue management’ software aims to anticipate demand by constantly forecasting the destinations desired and the price each passenger is prepared to pay. Higher revenue per flight is the result, making it a low-hanging fruit for the company’s transformation.

The new cabins of Air India will offer a feeling of intimacy in first and business class and greater comfort and connectivity in premium economy and economy class.

Air India’s first A350-900. Photo: Nuno Seletti/Airways

Air India’s First Airbus A350-900

Air India’s first A350-900, registration VT-JRA (MSN 554), is the first of 20 A350 aircraft ordered in the -900 version. Six of these aircraft were previously ordered by Aeroflot (SU), but the aircraft were not delivered to AI due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The airline took advantage of this situation to get its hands on them quickly before delivering the 1000 versions, which will arrive on the scene in 2025. AI’s new A350-900 received a red-curtain call from AI CEO Campbell Wilson and numerous company representatives.

Air India’s first A350-900. Photo: Nuno Seletti/Airways

Air India’s A350-900 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines. Photo: Nuno Seletti/Airways

Equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines, the A350 reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 25% compared with older-generation aircraft. The A350’s cutting-edge technologies and advanced aerodynamics will enable AI to make savings and improve performance on every flight.

The Airbus A350 is a brand-new type of aircraft for the airline. It will be used on domestic flights between Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai to familiarize crews. It will then be deployed on longer flights to other destinations worldwide.

Air India’s A350-900 cabin. Photo: Nuno Seletti/Airways

New Experience Onboard

On board, we find a three-class cabin (business, premium economy, and finally, economy class). The cabin used to be Aeroflot (SU), but AI has made several modifications.

Business class has 28 Collins Aerospace Horizon seats in a 1-2-1 configuration. The seats are divided into suites with a sliding door. The blue seats with brown headrests can be fully extended and transformed into a comfortable bed. The suite includes a private wardrobe for storing jackets and coats, a dressing table, plenty of storage space, and numerous sockets for electronic devices.

Air India’s A350-900 cabin. Photo: Nuno Seletti/Airways

Passengers can access the latest-generation eX3 IFE from Panasonic Avionics, with a 21-inch wide-screen. The in-flight video entertainment offer is one of the most extensive available, with over 2,200 hours of entertainment in all formats and genres. This includes 1,000 hours of films, 600 hours of TV, and 600 hours of audio programs.

The new IFE system offers the largest library of Indian content in the skies. The Hollywood collection will offer 200+ Hollywood movies, including BAFTA and Oscars-winning titles, and TV content includes programs from ‘behind-the-wall,’ featuring a selection from streaming and OTT platforms, including Paramount, HBO, Prime, Sony Liv, Hulu, etc.

Finally, business class passengers will benefit from the new Ferragamo amenity kits, including masks, socks, slippers, and luxury beauty products in leather pouches. Finally, the in-flight crockery has been completely redesigned with the new logo in mind. Elegant plates, with motifs echoing the logo or traditional Indian motifs, make for a plush, luxurious look. The Business class blankets are made of a premium wool blend, bespoke to Air India’s new identity.

Air India’s A350-900 cabin. Photo: Nuno Seletti/Airways

The traditional Sozni embroidery of Jammu & Kashmir, a Union Territory of India, inspires the delicate jacquard border and the motif. Air India is the world’s only airline to offer wool-blended blankets in First and Business class.

There is a bar area between business class and premium economy class where business class passengers can refresh themselves. This area features LED mood lighting on the ceiling.

We find a small cabin with 24 MiQ seats from Collins Aerospace in a 2-4-2 configuration in premium economy. They feature the characteristic red color of Air India’s new identity, clearly visible in the cabin. Equipped with a steep recline, a personal reading light, 38 inches of legroom, and 13-inch Panasonic IFE screens. Premium Economy passengers will receive amenity kits designed by the luxury brand TUMI.

Air India’s A350-900 cabin. Photo: Nuno Seletti/Airways

Finally, there are 264 Collin Aerospace Aspire seats in economy class in a 3-3-3 configuration. The 31-inch seat pitch, combined with a less dense configuration than other airlines, offers each passenger more space. As in premium economy, the seats proudly bear the Air India red color.

Finally, all economy and premium economy passengers can access USB sockets and international plug adapters. Wi-Fi will be available on board in all classes for even more connectivity.

Air India’s A350-900 cabin. Photo: Nuno Seletti/Airways

Air India will debut Arc, the immersive inflight map experience from Panasonic Avionics Corporation, aboard its A350 fleet. Arc’s Explore mode lets passengers explore the world’s geography, read curated city guides, and zoom in to street map views of select cities.

The A350-900 signifies AI’s renewal as it transforms into a world-class airline.

Featured image and all photos except where noted: Nuno Seletti/Airways