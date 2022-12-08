Air India to Upgrade Wide-body Cabin Interiors
DALLAS — Air India (AI) announced on Thursday that it would spend more than US$400m to renovate the interiors of every wide-body aircraft in its fleet in order to draw in more passengers.

According to the airline, the renovation will include the addition of a premium economy cabin to its wide-body fleet.

The first aircraft with renovated interiors will go into service in the middle of 2024.

Air India VT-ALN Boeing 777-337 (ER). Photo: Alberto-Cucini/Airways

A world-class airline, Air India has pledged to uphold the highest standards of both product and service. “We are aware that the 40 vintage widebody aircraft we now operate don’t meet this requirement,” said the airline.

While leasing at least 11 new widebody aircraft with brand-new interiors in the interim, AI is actively working with partners to expedite the refit process.

Once renowned for its opulently adorned aircraft and first-rate service, AI was pushed into a downward spiral as a result of increasing debt and skyrocketing losses. The carrier received criticism for poor upkeep and flight delays as it battled to make timely payments to its employees and suppliers.

The Tata Group purchased the troubled airline last January after outbidding its competitors by US$2.4bn. The airline had been up for sale for years.

Last month, Tata announced that it was combining AI with Vistara (UK), its joint venture with Singapore Airlines (SQ), in order to grow into a full-service airline and increase its market share both domestically and abroad.

Air India-Vistara Merge Under TATA, Singapore Airlines Mega Deal

Featured image: Max Langley/Airways

Alireza is an avionics engineer, commercial pilot student, aviation books author, and aviation magazine writer. Based in Iran.

