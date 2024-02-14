Air Europa Launches Madrid-Santiago de los Caballeros Route
EC-MOM Air Europa Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner MAD LEMD. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

DALLAS – Madrid-based low-cost carrier (LCC) Air Europa (UX) has announced that it will operate non-stop flights between Madrid and Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic this summer. According to the airline’s website, the seasonal route will operate from June 27 to September 7. It will be operated using a Boeing 787 aircraft twice a week. Flights will be offered on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Flights will depart Madrid at 17:25, arriving in Santiago de los Caballeros (STI) at 20:05. The return flight departs Cibao International Airport at 22.05, landing at Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (MAD) at 12:20 the next day. This new non-stop service connecting MAD with STI will be UX’s third destination in the Dominican Republic. UX also operates flights to Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Punta Cana (PUJ).

Air Europa operates scheduled flights from its central hub at MAD with focus city operations at Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI) and Tenerife North Airport (TFN). The Spanish LCC flies to over 44 destinations in Spain, the rest of Europe, South America, North America, the Caribbean, Morocco, and Tunisia. UX is a member of the SkyTeam Alliance.

