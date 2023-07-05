PAL Airlines’ Inaugural Flight with Air Canada Completed

DALLAS — PAL Airlines and Air Canada Express (AC) have completed the inaugural operation of a flight between St. John’s International Airport (YYT) and Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ).

This marks the first flight under a new commercial agreement that strengthens regional service in eastern Canada. As per the new agreement, PAL will procure up to six additional Dash 8-400 aircraft and introduce them into service progressively on behalf of AC for a maximum term of five years.

This recent agreement is the culmination of several earlier agreements between the two airlines that have improved regional travel options in eastern Canada, such as the addition of PAL as an Aeroplan partner and an interline agreement that enables seamless customer connections between the two airline networks.

“We’re tremendously excited to be working together with Air Canada to collaboratively develop and strengthen regional travel options across eastern Canada,” said Calvin Ash, President of PAL Airlines.

Mr. Ash added, “This most recent agreement preserves the existing PAL Airlines commercial network, substantially expands our airline operation, and supports our long-held strategy of building our business by staying attuned to the markets we serve. The inaugural flight that took place this weekend marks the start of an exciting new chapter for PAL Airlines, and a substantial step forward in our commercial relationship with Air Canada.”

“PAL Airlines has a reputation as a strong operator and this agreement will allow us to provide added stability to our already extensive regional operations in eastern Canada. Our partnership will be beneficial for local communities as air connections support economic activity and tourism while keeping families and friends connected,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

Featured image: Air Canada Express C-GJZK. Bombardier DHC-8-402Q Dash 8. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways