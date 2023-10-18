Air Canada Orders 36 GEnx-1B Engines for 787-10 Fleet
Air Canada Orders 36 GEnx-1B Engines for 787-10 Fleet

  • October 18, 2023
DALLAS – To power its new order of 18 Boeing 787-10 aircraft, Air Canada (AC) ordered 36 GEnx-1B engines and four spares from GE Aerospace. The order includes options for an additional 24 engines.

Air Canada took delivery of its first Boeing 787 in 2014. The carrier operates 38 Boeing 787-8/-9 Dreamliners powered by GEnx engines.

Commenting on its order of the GEnx-1B engines, Joshua Vanderveen, Vice President of maintenance at Air Canada, said, “Air Canada is a longstanding GE Aerospace customer, and we are delighted to support our fleet renewal with these highly efficient GEnx engines to provide commonality and synergies across our Dreamliner fleet.”

Air Canada has 18 Boeing 787-10 aircraft on order. Photo: Air Canada

Fuel Savings and Sustainability

GE Aerospace reports that the GEnx is the fastest-selling, high-thrust engine in GE history, with nearly 3,000 engines in service and on backlog, including spares. GEnx uses lightweight, durable materials and advanced design processes to reduce weight, improve performance, and lower maintenance.

The GEnx-1B powers two out of every three 787 aircraft in service. GE Aerospace reports that the engine provides a 1.4% fuel burn savings for the typical 787 mission compared to its competition, equating to US$300,000 per airplane per year in fuel savings.

The added fuel savings enable more than 2 million fewer pounds of CO2 per aircraft annually. Like all GE Aerospace engines, the GEnx can operate on approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blends today.

The GEnx engine family has had more than 50 million flight hours since entry into service in 2011.

Featured image: C-FVNF Air Canada Boeing 787-9. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

