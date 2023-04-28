Air Algérie Approves 25 Aircraft Acquisition

DALLAS – The Algerian government, owner of the country’s national flag carrier, Air Algérie (AH), has approved purchasing 25 airframes from Boeing and Airbus. AH will use these new jets to reinforce and modernize AH’s aging fleet, which surpasses the 15-year mark at the moment of writing.

From that aircraft package, 15 units will be purchased and owned by AH, while the other ten will be arranged in the form of leasing for five years.

In the short-haul market, Air Algérie is planning to fully acquire seven units of the Boeing 737-9 series. In the long-haul sector, the carrier will switch to Airbus, receiving five Airbus A330-900neos and two additional Airbus A350-1000s, the latest capable of carrying between 350 and 450 passengers depending on the configuration.

As stated by local media, the Algerian carrier will not need to wait for the first deliveries of those airframes, as it has also contracted the leasing of an additional ten airplanes of the same family of aircraft. These are planned to enter service as soon as summer 2023. The arrangement includes four Airbus A330ceos, two Airbus A330neos, two Boeing 737-800s, and two additional Boeing 737-9s.

Air Algérie stated, “This is an acquisition for a period of five years maximum pending the arrival of the fifteen new aircraft acquired. It is a necessary reinforcement when we know that the company is going to redeploy massively in Africa. It will also be able to strengthen its presence in its traditional markets as well as in the nitches of the Holy Places”.

Air Algérie is one of the few airlines still flying the short Boeing 737-600 even today. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

Adapting to Growing Demand

As demand for air travel keeps growing in Northern Africa, Air Algérie has also announced plans to charter two additional airframes in the short term. These would include narrow and widebody airplanes, which are expected to arrive in the summer 2023 season.

The flag carrier stated that it needs a long-haul aircraft that does not exceed the 15-year mark of age, with a minimum of 880 hours of activity, referring to the possibly imminent arrival of an Airbus A330, Boeing 777, or Boeing 787 type of aircraft to cover these needs.

In the medium-haul market, Air Algérie targets an airplane like the Boeing 737 or Airbus A320 family jets, with the same age requirements but with a minimum activity of 780 hours.

Featured image: Air Algérie flies their Airbus A330 daily to both airports in Paris: Charles de Gaulle and Orly. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways.