Aer Lingus Announces Dublin-Cleveland Route

DALLAS – For the summer of 2023, Aer Lingus (EI) will launch its first direct flight from Dublin International Airport (DUB) to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), Ohio, US.

Aer Lingus will operate the new service using a brand-new Airbus A321neo and the airline will fly the route four times per week beginning on May 19.

The new route will be EI’s 15th transatlantic trip from Ireland following the pandemic hiatus, following restoring its route network. Additionally, the airline operates three long-haul flights from Manchester (MAN) to Barbados, New York (JFK), and Orlando (MCO).

According to the airline, the new route will be the only direct service to Europe from Cleveland, supporting the expansion of DUB as its transatlantic base.

Just as passengers flying to and from Ireland, US-based travelers will be able to connect through DUB to European cities and use the airport’s US Preclearance facilities.

It’s official — @AerLingus will now be offering nonstop flights from Cleveland to Dublin and connections to 20 other popular European destinations. It must be the luck of the Irish! ☘️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ZBEZUKjJQw — Mayor Justin M. Bibb (@MayorBibb) September 28, 2022

Aer Lingus Airbus Fleet

Following the recent delivery of EI’s first Airbus A320neo aircraft (registered EI-NSA, christened Saint Thomas), which began service today as flight EI152 from Dublin to London Heathrow (LHR), the Cleveland announcement was made.

This week will see the addition of the second of two brand-new Airbus A320neo aircraft that EI has leased from CDB Aviation. The type will be a member of EI’s short-haul fleet and will mostly fly routes to and from LHR.

According to the airline, the Airbus A321neo flying the Cleveland route will have both business and economy class cabins and emit up to 20% less CO2 and 50% less noise than older models.

Featured image: G-EIRH Aer Lingus Airbus A321-253NX A21N JFK KJFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways