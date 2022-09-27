Aer Lingus to Put A320neo into Service

DALLAS – Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus (EI) has announced that it will place its first Airbus A320neo (EI-NSA) ‘St Thomas/Tomás’ into service on Wednesday, September 28. EI will use the state-of-the-art jet on its flagship Dublin (DUB) to London Heathrow (LHR) service.

The aircraft is configured in a 186 all-economy layout. To mark its entry into service, EI will offset the carbon emissions from all passengers on the flight.

EI received the first of two A320neos (EI-NSB) ‘St. Aidan/Aodhan’ back in August. The type has since been undergoing pre-induction maintenance in Shannon (SNN).

The airline plans to acquire two further A320neos in 2023. Photo: Aer Lingus

Adding Neo’s

The two A320s, leased from CDB Aviation, were initially destined for Russian carrier Smartavia (5N). However, due to the ongoing sanctions against the country, they were snapped up by EI and will be used to replace the carrier’s older A320ceos.

EI’s current Airbus A320neo family of aircraft comprises seven A321LRs and six A321XLRs on order. The airline also expects to acquire two further A320neos in 2023.

According to the airline, the A320neo ‘delivers up to 20% fuel savings and CO2 reduction compared to previous-generation Airbus aircraft.’

EI introduced the A321neo LR in July 2019. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Building a More Sustainable Fleet

Speaking of the aircraft’s delivery, Lynne Embleton, EI CEO, said, “This is a great opportunity to bring new, state-of-the-art aircraft into our short-haul fleet. Renewing our fleet is one of the key ways for Aer Lingus to meet our sustainability targets, which is a priority for us over the coming years.”

“Equally, these more environmentally-friendly aircraft incur lower landing charges in some key airports, so the new A320neos will help us to reduce costs,” she added.

Featured Image: Aer Lingus will introduce its new A320neo onto its flagship DUB-LHR route from September 28. Photo: Aer Lingus