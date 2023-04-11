11 Chinese Airlines Fly the Boeing 737 MAX

DALLAS – 11 Chinese airlines have resumed Boeing 737 MAX operations, according to the American aircraft manufacturer. It is a promising development for the U.S. aircraft manufacturer’s efforts to revive its business in China, the second-largest global aviation market.

As per a Reuters report, Boeing mentioned on its official WeChat account that about 43 aircraft of the total Chinese Boeing 737 MAX fleet, around 45%, have resumed commercial service as of April 10, based on the airlines that have continued operating the type.

Photo: Max Langley/Airways.

Boeing 737 MAX in China

After post-grounding modifications and further pilot training on the aircraft, the 737 MAX returned to service globally starting in late 2020. China is the last significant market to resume 737 MAX flights following ongoing trade tensions with the United States.

The resumption of the Boeing 737 MAX flights in China coincides with the recovery of domestic travel demand after the abandonment of zero-COVID policies.

In October 2022, foreign airlines resumed flying the type to China. The MAX flight was operated by China Southern Airlines (CZ) from Guangzhou to Zhengzhou in January.

N27751 Boeing Company Boeing 737-10 MAX First Flight | Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Boeing Insights

Boeing did not disclose the identities of the 11 airlines. Still, several carriers, including Hainan Airlines (HU), Fuzhou Airlines (FU), Lucky Air (8L), and Air China (AC), have been utilizing the aircraft in recent months.

The company also announced that it had enhanced a flight training simulator for the 737 MAX in Shanghai, which will assist with pilot training.

Sherry Carbary, the President of Boeing China, has stated that the upgrade to the flight training device for the 737 MAX jet in Shanghai reflects their dedication to Chinese civil aircraft customers.

She added that enhancing the support for Chinese 737 MAX customers allows them to broaden the aircraft’s operations in and around China.

Feature Image: Air China B-1221 Boeing 737-8 MAX | Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways