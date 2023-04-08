ZIPAIR to Launch Inaugural Flight between Tokyo and San Francisco

DALLAS — ZIPAIR Tokyo (ZG) has announced that it would begin operating flights between Tokyo Narita (NTR) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) this summer.

From June 2 to October 27, ZIPAIR will operate five flights per week between NTR and SFO using the highly effective Boeing 787-8.

San Francisco will join Los Angeles and San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) as the carrier’s third route across the Pacific.

Comments from SFO, ZIPAIR

“We are truly excited to welcome ZIPAIR service between SFO and Tokyo this summer,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “With this move, travelers can enjoy ZIPAIR’s fantastic value together with SFO’s award-winning, world-class airport experience. We thank ZIPAIR for choosing SFO and are committed to making this new service a success.”

“We are pleased to announce the introduction of the San Francisco Tokyo Narita route, which becomes our fourth gateway in the United States. Through our relationship with SFO, we are confident this service will provide a valuable link for commercial and cultural exchange for our mutual customers,” said ZIPAIR President Shingo Nishida.

Featured image: ZG has four Boeing 787-8s in service with one more on order. Photo: ZIPAIR

