Wizz Air, Menzies Aviation Perform Electric Turnarounds at BUD

DALLAS — Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air (W6) and airport service provider Menzies Aviation have announced that they have successfully accomplished fully electric turnarounds at Budapest Airport (BUD).

This is part of Menzies Aviation’s ‘electric first’ initiative, which aims to achieve 25% electric Ground Supporting Equipment (GSE) worldwide by 2025. This achievement marked the first fully electric aircraft turnaround in Hungary.

Wizz Air and Menzies Aviation accomplished the first fully electric turnaround in Hungary. Photo: Menzies Aviation

How Will Electric Turnarounds Work at BUB?

The ‘eco-friendly’ turn was made possible by BUD’s charging infrastructure, which is sourced from renewable energy. Menzies Aviation used electric baggage tractors and belt loaders, passenger airstairs with solar panels, ground power units (GPU), pushback trucks, portable water, and lavatory units. These all enable W6 to depart BUD while improving energy use and maximizing operational efficiency.

Electric turnarounds reduce ground handling carbon emissions by around 80% per aircraft, in comparison to diesel-powered equipment. Currently, Menzies Aviation only provides fully electric turnarounds for two W6 aircraft, but this figure is set to grow.

Wizz Air Airbus A321-271NX HA-LZO. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

Comments from Wizz Air, Menzies Aviation

Katy Reid, Head of Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility at Menzies Aviation shared the following insights. Menzies Aviation has made sustainability a top priority as it continues to grow its business and enhance operational efficiency. They have set science-based targets to achieve net-zero emissions across scopes 1, 2, and 3 by 2045.

To take action, Reid asserts that Menzies is transitioning to electric Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and exploring the use of alternative fuels. Collaboration with partners like Wizz Air and Budapest Airport is crucial to achieving their sustainability goals. Menzies is proud of their progress, with 41% of their GSE equipment in Europe now being electric. They look forward to working closely with industry partners, including suppliers, airlines, and airports, to further advance environmentally friendly operations.

Wizz Air’s Corporate and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Officer, Yvonne Moynihan, expressed that their partnership with Menzies Aviation has allowed them to become the first airline at BUD to introduce fully electric turns. This partnership demonstrates W6’s commitment to reducing its CO2 intensity by 25% by 2030. Moynihan added that W6 applauded Menzies Aviation’s investment in transitioning from diesel-powered to electric ground support equipment, as it contributes to the reduction of indirect emissions.

The Hungarian ULCC aims to increase its fleet from 180 aircraft in 2023 to 500 aircraft by the end of the decade. It operates an Airbus-only fleet and operates Airbus A321neo aircraft in Budapest, which provides significant environmental performance and enables them to have the lowest carbon intensity in Europe.

Featured image: Wizz Air HA-LVN Airbus A321-271NX. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways