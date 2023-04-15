Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Approved to Fly to Pakistan
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Approved to Fly to Pakistan

DALLAS — Wizz Air Abu Dhabi (5W) has received permission from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority to fly from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Islamabad (ISB).

At the moment of writing, no 5W flights operate between AUH and ISB but we will update this post once the route commences.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will be the fifth UAE-based airline to fly to Pakistan along with Emirates (EK), Flydubai (FZ), Air Arabia (G9), and Etihad (EY) to Karachi (KHI), Lahore (LHE), ISB, Faisalabad (LYP), Multan (MUX), and Sialkot (SKT).

Wizz Air Airbus A321neo HA-LVD. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

EU-Pakistan Connection

The timing of 5W opening flights to ISB would allow connections to serve Wizz Air Europe’s (W6) destination network.

The carrier’s European arm is flying from many different cities and capitals in Europe to AUH, which means that it will be a low-cost option for those who wish to visit Pakistan.

Furthermore, around 1.6 million Pakistani residents work in the UAE, and millions visit the country annually by Pakistani tourists. It will give a good run to competitors, as W5’s fares are budget-friendly.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi already operates flights to 11 different EU and non-EU cities, including Alexandria (HBE), Athens (ATH), and Yerevan (EVN).

Featured image: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Airbus A321neo A6-WZF. Photo: Saleh El Mir, used with permission

Published aviation photographer and travel lover from Hungary. Specialized in route network and sustainability. Furthermore, I am a website developer and UI/UX designer.

