Volotea Launches Copenhagen from Marseille, Nantes
DALLAS – Spanish low-cost carrier (LCC) Volotea (V7) has announced they will serve Copenhagen (CPH) from Marseille (MRS) and Nantes (NTE) starting next year. CPH will be V7’s second destination in Denmark, following Aalborg (AAL).

The airline will commence twice-weekly services to the Danish capital from MRS on March 30, 2023. NTE, meanwhile, which will also operate twice weekly, will be launched a day later, becoming the 41st destination from the French base.

Volotea was founded in 2011 and started operations on April 5, 2012. The carrier is based at Asturias Airport (OVD), Spain, although its biggest hub is Venice Marco Polo Airport (VCE) in Italy. It has grown to operate a fleet of 40 Airbus A320 family aircraft including 20 A319s and 21 A320s.

Volotea Airbus A319 (EC-MUU). Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Airport Comments

Morten Mortensen, head of route development at Copenhagen Airport, said, “I am sure that the new routes will please many passengers, who will now again have the opportunity to take a direct route to both Nantes and Marseille. Volotea is one of the major low-cost airlines in Europe, and it is important for Copenhagen Airport that Volotea sees potential in CPH and chooses to open two new routes.”

Featured Image: Volotea Airbus A319 (EC-NBD). Alberto Cucini/Airways

