Virgin Australia Orders Six More Boeing 737-8s

DALLAS — Brisbane-based Virgin Australia (VA) has increased its Boeing 737-8 order from eight to 16 aircraft as it now plans to operate a fleet of 39.

Virgin Australia has received three of the aircraft it ordered, with the remaining 11 scheduled to be delivered in 2024. These aircraft are intended for short-haul international and domestic routes, including flights to Fiji and Bali.

The new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will contribute to a reduction in emissions of at least 15% per flight compared to older 737s. VA aims to reduce carbon emission intensity by 22% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Additionally, the new MAX aircraft offers quieter interiors with a 40% reduction in noise compared to older models.

An older Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800. Photo: Noah Pitkin/Airways

Fleet Ambitions

With an average age of 11.7 years, VA has one of the most youthful commercial fleets in Australia. In the upcoming days, the airline’s current 737 fleet will undergo a US$110 million interior redesign and product upgrade. The first refurbished aircraft is expected to leave Melbourne’s maintenance facility in early December, with the project set to be completed within the next 18 to 24 months.

The project encompasses several enhancements, including:

Installing new or refreshed Economy seats that are designed to match the new Boeing 737-8 aircraft

Installing new Business Class seats that are consistent with the new Boeing 737-8 aircraft

Equipping all Business Class and Economy seats with in-seat power

Introducing in-flight Wi-Fi and complimentary in-flight entertainment, accessible through passengers’ personal devices, to aircraft that have not yet been upgraded to Wi-Fi

Alistar Hartley, Virgin Australia’s Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, expressed confidence in the airline’s fleet expansion, emphasizing that travel demand remains high and the fleet renewal enables them to provide excellent value and options in the market.

Feature image: VA also has 25 Boeing 737-10s on order. Image: Virgin Australia