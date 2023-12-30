Vietnam Airlines to Hire Laid-off Bamboo Airways Staff

DALLAS – Flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VN) has said that it will hire pilots and flight attendants whose contracts were terminated during downsizing processes at low-cost carrier (LCC) Bamboo Airways (QH).

Vietnam Airways will also look at hiring staff let go by other airlines, according to its CEO, Le Hong Ha. In a media interview, Ha said the state-owned airline would take into account its resources and employment requirements when recruiting excess staff who had worked at other Vietnamese airlines.

In January 2019, the QH, with hubs in Hanoi (HAN) and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), commenced its operations. On June 1 of this year, the Him Lam Group acquired the privately owned airline. Due to financial difficulties faced by the carrier, the CEO announced a fleet restructuring in October to reduce costs.

The LCC had to downsize its operations. In the process, its CEO, Luong Hoai Nam, stated that the carrier had to terminate the employment of several pilots and flight attendants.

Bamboo Airways 787-9. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Financial Turbulence

The collapse of an airline has serious ramifications for a country. The loss of employment opportunities as well as a reduction in air services is not good for any economy.

In an interview last month, QH’s CEO said other airlines in Vietnam did not want QH to collapse as there may be a global aircraft shortage in 2024. This would lead to an undersupply of air services in the country, which is seeing a growing number of tourist arrivals after it eased entry requirements for travelers. He said that having more airlines would be better for Vietnam’s aviation industry.

Vietnam Airlines’ Ha has said the aviation market should be competitive, but as the country’s flag carrier, VN was willing to support other airlines and help develop the country’s aviation sector.

Vietnam’s other LCC, Vietjet Air (VJ), has already employed 50 flight attendants and 20 pilots from QH.

Featured image: Vietnam Airlines VN-A868 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways. Article source: e.vnexpress.net