Vietjet to Begin Melbourne-Ho Chi Minh City Route

DALLAS — Vietnamese low-cost carrier Vietjet Air (VJ) has announced plans to begin service from Melbourne (MEL). A deal was signed Wednesday to initiate service between the Australian city and Ho Chi Minh City’s Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport (SGN). Service begins March 1. The airline will use Airbus A330 aircraft on the route.

The route will initially be operated three times weekly. However, the airline expects this to increase by December 2024, depending on market conditions.

The service will provide additional connecting opportunities for Australian travelers to continue on to destinations such as India, South Korea, and Japan.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vietjet to Melbourne for the first time and to be part of their plans for expansion in Australia,” said Melbourne Airport Chief Executive Lorie Argus. “Vietnam is both a really popular destination and an important source market, and the addition of Vietjet increases total Vietnam seat capacity this year to 153 percent of what it was pre-Covid.”

Flight time between the southern Australian city and the Vietnamese capital is 8:15 over a distance of 6,700 km (4,52 miles). Vietjet will offer overnight flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

VietJet Air VN-A853 Airbus A321neo. Photo: Misael Ocasio Henandez/Airways

Safe Airline

According to Airlineratings.com, Vietjet is the largest carrier in Vietnam, operating 500 daily flights across Southeast Asia. VJ has been ranked as one of the top 10 safest low-cost carriers.

Its fleet consists of 77 aircraft, mainly A320ceo and neo family jets. It also operates a trio of A330-300s. The carrier has orders for 264 aircraft, including 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 114 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

Featured image: VietJet A330. Photo: Vietjet