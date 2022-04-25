United, Singapore Airlines Expand Codeshare Agreement

DALLAS – United Airlines (UA) and Singapore Airlines (SQ) announced an expansion of their codeshare agreement with 19 new destinations.

This announcement of the Star Alliance members comes amid growing demand for international air travel as more countries around the world ease border restrictions.

Customers of UA will be able to connect to nine new codeshare destinations in the SQ Group network beginning April 26, 2022. Seven of these points are in Southeast Asia. Brunei’s capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, Cambodia’s Siem Reap, Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur and Penang, and Indonesia’s Denpasar (Bali), Jakarta, and Surabaya. They may also connect with SQ to Perth, Australia, and Male, Maldives.

Customers of SQ can connect on UA flights out of Los Angeles to ten new codeshare destinations in the US. Austin, Baltimore, Boise, Cleveland, Denver, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno, and Sacramento are among them. This adds to the current connections on UA’s network from Houston to Atlanta, Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando, and Tampa.

Singapore Airlines 9V-SMY Airbus A350-900. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Comments from United, Singapore Airlines Officials

“United continues to provide critical links to Asia and we are the only US airline flying direct to Singapore from the US, with our nonstop San Francisco – Singapore flight,” said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of International Network and Alliances at UA, via an airline press release.

Quayle continued, “We are excited to further expand our partnership with Singapore Airlines and provide our customers greater convenience and access to world-class destinations in the region.”

“SIA’s partnership with United is an integral part of our growth strategy,” said JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President of Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines.

Tan added, “The expansion of the codeshare arrangement will provide both SIA and United customers with a greater array of choices and connections, as well as seamless transfers for their business or leisure travel. This will also help to strengthen the deep and longstanding ties between Singapore and the US.”

Featured image: United Airlines N29985 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways