United Announces Record Performance in Q2 2023

DALLAS – US carrier United Airlines (UA) has unveiled its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 (Q2), corresponding to the April to June period. This reveals a great overall performance based on the company’s strengthened network and the continuous recovery of worldwide passenger demand.

“United’s financial performance in the second quarter and our outlook for the remainder of the year and beyond make it clear that United Next is working and is the right strategy at the right time. Our focus now is on executing that strategy well – because we know it will deliver huge benefits for our customers, our employees and our owners,” said Scott Kirby, CEO at United.

Regarding operations, the carrier has ramped up its general capacity by 17.5% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Since the start of this year, UA has taken delivery of 47 of the Boeing 737 MAX family and two Boeing 787-10s, registered as N17015 and N13014.

The fleet expansion at United that keeps happening every month allowed the airline to fly a daily average of more than 2,400 flights across all its hubs in the continental United States and Guam. The fleet of UA is just less than 90 aircraft short of reaching the 1,000 units in active operation.

The Boeing 787-10 is the largest variant of the Dreamliner. United operates 21 units at the moment of writing. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Outstanding Economic Results

United Airlines reported that their total operating revenue in Q2 has been US$14.2bn, translating into a 17.1% increase compared to 2022. UA also unveiled a net income of US$1.1bn, supporting the carrier’s sound understanding of the industry, routes and flight operations at the different markets it is involved in.

As UA is fluently performing during the year 2023, it has made substantial progress in different causes, such as improving its mobile app by launching a self-service tool with personalized re-booking options, bag tracking information, and more, as well as reaching a labor agreement with its pilot community to rise salaries up to a 40%.

The airline has also introduced a blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on flights from San Francisco (SFO), adding to three United hubs using SAF already. UA also plans to use SAF blends later this summer on flights to London Heathrow Airport (LHR).

United Airlines N78017 Boeing 777-200(ER) (Star Alliance Livery). Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways.

Expanding Asian Presence in Winter

United has already announced plans for route network expansion for the winter 2023/24 season. Moving south of the US, the airline has launched another direct service to Montego Bay (MBJ) in Jamaica, operated from its western Denver (DEN) hub.

However, the most significant progress has been made in East Asia, where United has placed all its focus on increasing its flight offer to destinations like Hong Kong (HKG), which will be connected from both San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX) daily from October 28.

UA will also be adding services from SFO to Manila-Ninoy Aquino Airport (MNL) and Taipei-Taoyuan (TPE), which will gain new frequencies operated by Boeing 777 family airplanes.

Finally, the carrier will resume the daily service between Los Angeles (LAX) and Tokyo-Narita Airport (NRT), joining its current link to Haneda Airport (HND), and operated by Boeing 787-10 aircraft, carrying 318 passengers in a three-class configuration.

Featured image: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways.