United Airlines Expands Transpacific Network

DALLAS – Hot on the heels of the airline’s announcement of its expansion of flights to Jamaica, United Airlines (UA) has revealed that it will be adding more flights to its Asia-Pacific network.

From October 29, the airline will become the first carrier to launch flights from the Continental United States to Manila when it begins a daily service from San Francisco (SFO). A Boeing 777-300ER will operate the flight and joins its links to Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) from Guam Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport (GUM) and Palau Roman Tmetuchl International Airport (ROR).

SFO will also gain a new daily service to Taipei Taoyuan International Airport (TPE), bringing the frequency of this service to two per day. UA is currently the only US carrier to fly directly to the Northern Taiwanese facility. A Boeing 777-200ER will operate the route.

Speaking of the new service, Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, said, “United is the flag carrier of the US, and we are excited to bring this new service to Manila while expanding access to Hong Kong, Taipei and Tokyo.”

United Airlines N76021 Boeing 777-200 “Star Alliance” livery. Photo: Johann Heske/Airways.

Additional Services

United Airlines will also commence a new daily service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Hong Kong (HKG) on October 28. This will be flown by the carriers Boeing 787-9s, bringing the total number of daily flights to HKG to three, one from LAX and two from SFO.

Meanwhile, the carrier will resume a daily service between LAX and Tokyo (NRT), joining its current link to Tokyo (HND). The flight will be operated by a Boeing 787-10.

The flights to MNL, HKG and TPE are all subject to government approval. If granted, it means that UA will offer 15 International destinations across the Pacific for the winter 2023/24 season. It also means the airline’s transpacific network will be 50% larger than all other US carriers combined, excluding flights to mainland China.

Featured Image: N2352U – United Airlines – Boeing 777-300ER (B77W) – SFO KSFO. Photo: Rohan Ramalingam/Airways.