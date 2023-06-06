T’way Air Orders Two Boeing 737-8s from CDB Aviation

DALLAS – South Korean low-cost carrier T’way Air (TW) has announced a further order from lessor-CDB Aviation for two more Boeing 737 MAX family units.

The two -8 variants are expected to be delivered to the LCC between January and November 2024. At the moment of writing, T’way owns and operates two single Boeing 737-8 aircraft, registered as HL8513 and HL8514, delivered six months ago.

Hong Geun Jeong, CEO of TW, said, “It is a great pleasure to strengthen our relationship with CDB Aviation. We anticipate expanding our fleet by replacing our NGs with MAXs, thereby ensuring a delightful passenger experience with these highly efficient aircraft. We hope that CDB Aviation will support us in accomplishing this strategic plan.”

CDB Aviation is one of the largest aircraft dry-leasing enterprises worldwide, the Irish subsidiary of the China Development Bank. However, the first two MAX aircraft received by the airline were ordered to AerCap.

“We’re pleased to be strengthening our relationship with T’way, one of the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in South Korea, with this transaction for two MAX aircraft. Our commercial team continues to be focused on expanding our reach in the region, working collaboratively with carriers to support their immediate and longer-term fleet needs,” added CDB Aviation Chief Marketing Officer Peter Goodman.

The average age of T’way’s Boeing 737-800 fleet is 13.7 years old. Photo: Iasta29 (Wikimedia Commons).

Operational Plans for the Boeing 737 MAX

Interest by T’way Air in the Boeing 737 MAX series appeared in 2017 when the company first announced the order for eight units of the -8. These airframes were expected to start being delivered in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed the operation until 2022.

TW has announced no plans about whether the new airframes will serve as a replacement for the ageing Boeing 737 NG fleet or if these two versions will operate in harmony within the airline’s network. Today, T’way flies up to 25 Boeing 737-800 units, configured in a full-economy 189-passenger layout.

The 737 MAX, which also features the same economy-class cabin, offers more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly performances. This allows the LCC to reduce costs and offer more attractive and competitive fares for passengers wanting to travel cheaply to and from South Korea.

The Airbus A330 has a hybrid role in the airline, serving both long-haul and high-demand routes. Photo: T’Way Air.

About T’way Air

N). With a fleet of just 30 aircraft, mainly dominated by the 737 series, it is the fourth largest airline, just behind Korean Air (KE), Asiana Airlines (OZ), and Jeju Air (7C).

While focusing mainly on offering medium-haul routes to nearby countries such as China, Japan, and Thailand, TW has recently expanded on a long-haul level, flying as well to far-away destinations such as Bishkek (FRU), Sydney (SYD) or Singapore (SIN).

For these operations, the airline counts on a small fleet of three Airbus A330-300 aircraft, which can carry 347 passengers in a two-class layout. These widebodies are also used to cover busier routes from Seoul to destinations like Tokyo (NRT) or Osaka (KIX).

Featured image: CDB Aviation.