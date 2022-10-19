T’Way Air Launches First Long-Haul Service

DALLAS – T’way Air (TW), the south Korean low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced that it is entering the long-haul market, launching flights to Sydney (SYD) from December 23.

The announcement comes after TW welcomed its first Airbus A330-300 into the fleet in February. The wide-bodied jet is configured with 347 seats, 12 in business class and 335 in economy. The aircraft is currently deployed on the airline routes from ICN to Bangkok (BKK), Singapore (SIN), and Ulaanbaatar (UBN).

TW will fly the route from Seoul Incheon (ICN) to SYD four times per week. Despite being an LCC, TW has said that it will adapt its inflight offering, providing customers with complimentary baggage and meals to ensure a more comfortable journey on the 10+ hour flight.

The airline claims to be the first LCC in South Korea to offer a business class product. Photo: T’way Air.

Delayed Start

The airline was granted the right to operate the route in February 2020, becoming the first LCC to fly between South Korea and Australia. However, the coronavirus pandemic meant that the service launch was delayed. Currently, full-service carriers Korean Air (KE) and Asiana Airlines (OZ) both operate the route.

In a statement, the airline said, “T’way Air… plans to provide essential services even at reasonable [fares]…to expand the options for frequent travellers such as Koreans, international students, and business travellers to and from Korea and Australia, as well as the increasing number of tourists from both countries and enhance travel convenience.”

Featured Image: The Airbus A330 joins the airlines fleet of 26 Boeing 737-800s. Photo: T’way Air.