T’way Begins 737-8 Operations

DALLAS – T’way Air (TW), a low-cost airline based in South Korea, has commenced operations with its first Boeing 737-8, which it received on December 24, 2022.

According to the carrier, the aircraft has 189 seats, each of which has a USB charging port and is equipped to hold a passenger’s mobile devices. The aircraft is leased from AerCap and has the registration HL8513.

The carrier is currently flying the -8 on the Seoul Gimpo (GMB) to Busan Gimhae International Airport (PUS) route. However, TW adds that the additional range of the -8 will enable it to fly to farther-off locations like Singapore, Indonesia, and Central Asia.

The airline has 26 737-800s in the fleet. Photo: T’way Air.

T’Way History

By the end of the month, TW will receive its second -8. The airline placed an order for the 737 MAX back in December 2017 to allow for network expansion. It currently has a further seven airframes on order.

T’way started life as Hansung Airlines back in 2005. In August 2010, it rebranded as T’way Air. Currently, its fleet consists of three A330-300s and 26 737-800s. In December 2022, it entered the long-haul market, launching flights from Seoul (ICN) to Sydney (SYD).

T’Way Air Launches First Long-Haul Service

Featured Image: T’way Air.

